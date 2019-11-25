How to make the Mail app load faster on your iPhone with a single setting change

caption It’s possible to make your Mail app run faster on an iPhone by changing the way message previews appear. source NurPhoto/Getty Images

You can make the Mail app load faster on your iPhone by getting rid of the preview lines when emails appear in your inbox.

Usually, Apple’s Mail app with show a few lines of preview text before you open the email, but you can edit these settings however you wish.

Holidays mean overstuffed bellies and stockings.

But they also mean email inboxes filled with Black Friday deals, shipping confirmations for gifts, and RSVPs for holiday parties.

This throws into stark view one of the most frustrating aspects of checking email on an iPhone’s Mail app – your messages don’t always load very quickly in your inbox.

caption I think we all have a name in our heads for this loading icon. Being an impatient person, I think of it as “the circle of death.” source Emma Witman/Business Insider

That is, unless you implement a setting change to make your Mail app prioritize the new messages you have, rather than having it throw heaps of preview text at you and bogging down the buffer time to refresh your inbox.

How to make the Mail app faster on your iPhone

Here’s how you can streamline your iPhone’s email service so that it loads messages faster, in a few easy steps:

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Scroll to the “Mail” page. Tap it.

caption Click on Mail. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

3. Under “Message List” is a setting for “Preview.” Open it.

caption The preview lines in your inbox slow down the time messages take to load. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

4. Select “None.” If you’d rather be able to get the gist of a message without opening it at all, you could also set several lines of preview text – but the more lines you set, the longer it will take to load.

caption Choose how many lines of preview text you want to see. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

Now that you’ll only view recipients and subject lines in your inbox, your iPhone won’t have to take quite so long to load new messages.

caption Your inbox will look much more streamlined, in addition to loading new messages faster. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

