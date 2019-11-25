How to make the Mail app load faster on your iPhone with a single setting change

It's possible to make your Mail app run faster on an iPhone by changing the way message previews appear.

Holidays mean overstuffed bellies and stockings.

But they also mean email inboxes filled with Black Friday deals, shipping confirmations for gifts, and RSVPs for holiday parties.

This throws into stark view one of the most frustrating aspects of checking email on an iPhone’s Mail app – your messages don’t always load very quickly in your inbox.

I think we all have a name in our heads for this loading icon. Being an impatient person, I think of it as

That is, unless you implement a setting change to make your Mail app prioritize the new messages you have, rather than having it throw heaps of preview text at you and bogging down the buffer time to refresh your inbox.

How to make the Mail app faster on your iPhone

Here’s how you can streamline your iPhone’s email service so that it loads messages faster, in a few easy steps:

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Scroll to the “Mail” page. Tap it.

Click on Mail.

3. Under “Message List” is a setting for “Preview.” Open it.

The preview lines in your inbox slow down the time messages take to load.

4. Select “None.” If you’d rather be able to get the gist of a message without opening it at all, you could also set several lines of preview text – but the more lines you set, the longer it will take to load.

Choose how many lines of preview text you want to see.

Now that you’ll only view recipients and subject lines in your inbox, your iPhone won’t have to take quite so long to load new messages.

Your inbox will look much more streamlined, in addition to loading new messages faster.

