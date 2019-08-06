9 ways to make money as a teenager, from summer jobs to online work

Wondering how to make money as a teenager? There are more opportunities than ever, with options ranging from traditional summer jobs to freelancing.

For those who want something flexible, mowing lawns, detailing cars, and pet-sitting can be lucrative options.

Selling items on sites like Etsy, Depop, and Poshmark has also become popular for teens looking to earn some cash.

There are more ways than ever to make money as a teenager, and the opportunities are more flexible, too. Even though teens have an increasing amount of homework over the summer, the need to make money is still there, and there are now many options available.

Summer can be the optimal time to make the money needed to buy a car, save for college, or just pay for everyday expenses. From selling items on the internet to taking up a part-time job, here are some ideas to consider.

How to make money as a teenager

1. An easy way to make money as a teen? Find a summer job

Summer jobs can be as much or as little work as you want them to be, and for those looking to take the traditional route, this is a great way to do it. There are plenty of part-time positions available in the retail, food service, and entertainment industries. Finding a job that you enjoy will help make the time fly.

2. Sell items on Depop or Poshmark

Teenagers are changing the selling game on apps like Depop and Poshmark, where anyone can sell secondhand items. Have a knack for photography and an eye for fashion? If so, this might be ideal for you.

3. Open an Etsy shop

If you’re the creative type and can make something others want to buy, Etsy is an online marketplace that could bring you an income. Crafters, artists, designers and many others have had success with Etsy shops.

4. Sell your skills and knowledge

Happen to be excellent at a school subject, sport, or play an instrument very well? If so, selling your expertise as a tutor to other students or younger students might be ideal for you. Doing this will allow you to have a flexible schedule, but still earn a good income.

5. Give pet-sitting or house-sitting a try.

Summer is your free time as a teen, and it’s also vacation season. With many people traveling, families might want to hire someone to watch their pet or their home while they’re gone. It’s a great gig for those who have summer homework – get through that summer reading book while watching someone’s dog or cat. To up your game, online platforms like Care.com can help connect you to potential clients, and those as young as age 14 can sign up.

6. Help out a senior citizen

Happen to know a few seniors who could use help with basic housework, getting groceries, running errands, or other tasks? If so, they might be willing to pay you to help them out.

7. Detail cars in your free time

Invest some money in supplies like wax, car wash, glass cleaner, and microfiber towels. Then, grab a vacuum to start earning money as a car detailer. While it’ll take a little bit of elbow grease, detailing cars is something that many people will pay you handsomely to do – a full detail by a professional can often cost as much as $200. Take your services on the road to customers to make your service even more valuable.

8. Help neighbors with yard work and lawn mowing

If your family will let you borrow a lawnmower, weed whacker, or other yard tools they don’t use every day, lawn work can be a low cost way to make an income on your terms. Companies that do this type of work can charge up to $50 per lawn.

9. Build your resume and portfolio by doing freelance work

Do you happen to know Photoshop, graphic design, website building, or any other type of creative work? If so, small businesses might be willing to hire you to help them out with tasks like flyer designs, webpage design, and other tasks. While you could go to platforms like Fiverr or Upwork, building local connections could bring bigger earnings, so ask your parents and your friends’ parents for any leads.

