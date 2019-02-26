The easiest ways to make money from your old junk

caption Yard sale. source Artyom GeodakyanTASS via Getty Images

If you’ve been bitten by the Marie Kondo bug and you’re cleaning out your home, you’re also probably looking for a way to sell your stuff.

Clothing can be sold in a multitude of ways, from apps like Depop and Poshmark, all the way to traditional consignment stores.

Many old smartphones can be traded for a gift card or store credit.

It’s vital to appraise antiques or expensive jewelry to make sure you’re getting the most bang for your buck.

In recent months, the Marie Kondo craze has been sweeping the nation. Many people have been inspired by the author and professional organizer to tidy up their homes and lives, keeping the items that “spark joy” and nixing everything else.

But there seems to be a step missing from that process: what do you do with the stuff you’ve decided to get rid of? Do you simply toss it? Or, can you get money for old antiques, clothes, and other miscellaneous items?

Turns out, you can. Here’s a list of simple ways you can get rid of your old junk, and make a buck while you’re at it.

Selling clothes to a consignment store is a great way to make a dollar

If your clothing is still in good shape but you no longer need it, selling it to a consignment shop is a great way to make a quick buck.

Consignment stores can vary, from super upscale to affordable resale, it all depends on the type of clothes you’re trying to get rid of. The better condition the clothing is in, the likelier it is the store will give you more money for it. Make sure to do your research before bringing your clothes into the store.

According to the Huffington Post, “usually the seller is charged between 25 percent and 60 percent commission so that the store can make a profit,” which also guarantees that you make a profit.

There’s also a myriad of apps designed for selling used clothing and other items

Poshmark lets you upload a picture of your clothing item, and share it with a network of almost 5 million shoppers. You can price the clothes as you see fit, and Poshmark will even send you a free shipping label to cut down costs.

Depop is a similar app, in which you can buy and sell your favorite used, trendy clothing via your phone.

LetGo is also great for clothes, extending its reach to items like home goods while focusing on local sales. This neighborly approach eliminates postal fees, making your transactions more personal (and hassle-free).

According to INSIDER, there’s also Tradesy, which “gives you price flexibility (but also offers sales support and photo editing), carries brands from Gap to Louis Vuitton, and allows you to snap your own item photos.”

Finally, if you’re looking to sell high-end clothes, it’s hard to beat The RealReal – you’ll make 50-70% of the final sale price, per INSIDER.

You can usually get a gift card with store credit for your old phones

Assuming you’ve taken good care of your phone, there are several ways to make money off it. Gazelle is one of those ways – it’s an app through which you can sell your old smartphones, tablets, and many other devices.

Even if your phone is pretty banged up, cracked screen and all, chances are Amazon or Best Buy can still give you money for it in the form of a small gift card.

You can also go into the Apple store and trade your phone for immediate store credit, or mail in your used phone for an Apple gift card.

If you’ve got an odd item that you’re not sure how to sell, try a pawn shop

Be sure to do your research before choosing a pawn shop. Look up ones in your area and beyond. Many have specialties or specialists, so if you have a unique item, the perfect seller may be just around the corner.

Don’t be afraid to negotiate prices, and make your items look as appealing as possible before you bring them in.

If you want to sell your antiques, you may need an appraiser

If you think you have a seriously valuable antique on your hands, getting it appraised is a must.

You can hire an independent appraiser for an hour or two, which usually costs at least $200, for their professional assessment.

There are appraisers for almost everything under the sun, and you can find certified ones via the American Society of Appraisers, Appraisers Association of America, or the International Society of Appraisers.

Another option is taking your item into an antique or vintage shop and having the staff appraise it there.

You can always sell you stuff on Craigslist and eBay

There’s a reason Craigslist and eBay have become household names – they’re a convenient, effective way to sell old stuff.

If you’re new to the ways of the online marketplace, eBay and Craigslist have outlined step-by-step processes to get you started. Detail is your friend. Be sure to describe exactly what it is you’re selling on the site, and remember to be courteous to potential buyers.

Take any valuable jewelry to a jeweler

In order to avoid scamming, it’s also necessary to get your expensive jewelry appraised. You can find a certified appraiser via the National Association of Jewelry Appraisers.

Or you can stay local: The American Gem Society allows you to search for jewelry stores near you that are affiliated with the Society, and are “dedicated to consumer protection and ethical business practices.”

The Washington Post recommends you get at least three price estimates before deciding how to sell your pricier pieces of jewelry.

If you feel like throwing a party and selling everything at once, have a good, ol’ fashioned yard sale

Yard (or garage) sales have stood the test of time because they’re so effective: you can sell everything all at once, and you don’t have to leave your home to do it.

From clothes to paintings to tennis rackets, a yard sale is the perfect way to get rid of old junk while making a profit in one fell swoop. HGTV recommends pricing all your items beforehand, and using color-coded price tags to make it easier for buyers.

Display is everything. HGTV also suggests using tables, so buyers don’t have to crouch down to the ground to see what you’re selling.

Above all else, have fun with it: play some music, pour some refreshments, and let the money come to you.