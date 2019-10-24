How to make a new, additional Memoji on your iPhone, and send a variety of customized, moving emojis

caption To make a second Memoji, go to your Memoji keyboard. source Hollis Johnson

You can easily make a new Memoji on your iPhone – as well as edit or delete existing ones – from your Messages app.

The Memoji feature is used to record moving and talking emojis, often designed to look like yourself or a friend.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Memojis allow you to record yourself speaking, and send a moving emoji that “speaks” with your voice to contacts in your iPhone’s Messages app. Along with creating a Memoji that looks like you, the feature offers pre-made emojis for you to record with, including animals and ghosts.

Last September, Apple debuted the Memoji feature for anyone purchasing a new iPhone X, and later an iPhone XS or XR. Almost a year later to date, Apple has allowed anyone with an iPhone access to the feature – as long as you update their phone to the new iOS 13 (an update with other additions, such as dark mode).

After you create your first Memoji, you may find you want to create a second one. You can find the option in the toolbar in your Messages app, along with other features such as Apple Pay, Music, and shortcuts to other downloaded apps. From there, you can edit, add, and delete Memojis in the Stickers tab.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to make a new Memoji on your iPhone

1. Open the Messages app on your iPhone, and open or create an iMessage conversation (in other words, a conversation with someone else using an iPhone or iPad).

2. Tap the “Stickers” icon in the apps section – the toolbar below the message typing box. It should be one of the first options after Photos and the App Store, and looks like three small Memoji heads. Tapping the icon will change the text keyboard to Memoji options. You should see the Memoji you already created, along with other pre-downloaded Memojis, such as animals.

caption You can access your Memoji keyboard here. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Tap the three dots on the left-hand side.

4. This will bring you to the most recent Memoji you created. Tap “New Memoji” at the top of the list.

caption Tap “New Memoji” to create a new icon. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. This allows you to start customizing a new Memoji. Adjust your settings as you like, choosing your Memoji’s skin tone, hairstyle, eye color, and more.

caption You can customize your new Memoji. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

6. Once you’ve finished editing, tap “Done” in the upper right hand corner.

7. Your second Memoji should now appear on your list. You can create another (and edit or delete one of the Memojis you’ve already made) by tapping the three dots again.

caption Your Memoji keyboard, with your second Memoji added. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: