Forget dalgona coffee — pancake cereal is the hottest new food trend all over TikTok

caption Pancake cereal is the newest quarantine food trend to hit TikTok and Instagram. source Melanie Locke/Valentina Mussi

Pancake cereal is the newest quarantine food trend to hit TikTok and Instagram.

All you need is pancake batter and something to squeeze tiny pancakes into a hot pan.

Food bloggers have already put their own creative spin on the trend, adding Oreo O’s and sprinkles to give their pancakes new colors and flavors.

Influencer Valentina Mussi told Insider that the key is to cook the tiny pancakes on medium-low heat and use canola oil instead of butter.

Move over dalgona coffee. Step aside sourdough bread. There’s a new food trend in town, and it may just replace your usual plate of pancakes.

Bowls of miniature pancakes slathered in syrup have been popping up all over social media, with the #pancakecereal hashtag receiving 10.6 million views on TikTok alone at the time of writing.

caption Bowls of miniature pancakes have been popping up all over social media. source Melanie Locke

The recipe is actually quite simple. All you really need is pancake batter, plus something to squeeze it into tiny circles on a hot pan.

While many people have used piping bags and squeeze bottles for their tiny pancakes, others have created makeshift tools from whatever they can find around the house.

TikTok star Melanie Locke, whose pancake cereal video has been liked more than 133,000 times at the time of writing, put her batter into a water bottle and made a hole in the cap to create her miniature pancakes.

"I couldn't find a sauce bottle in my house," she told Insider. "But my friend actually gave me the idea of making my own with a water bottle!"

Sabrina Bui, who also posted a video of her pancake cereal on TikTok, used a plastic oral syringe that she found in her medicine cabinet.

Bui told Insider that she is "obsessed" with the trend.

"In my opinion it tastes better than actual pancakes, even though it's made the same way," she said. "It's way more fun to eat it as cereal. I feel like I won't go back to pancakes after this!"

Much like with dalgona coffee, people are already putting their own creative spins on the pancake cereal trend

caption Food blogger Valentina Mussi put her own creative spin on the trend. source Valentina Mussi

Valentina Mussi of @sweetportfolio added sprinkles to her pancake batter and drizzled strawberry icing on top to give her cereal a playful twist.

"I saw the trend a few weeks back on TikTok and then I started to see it on Instagram, so I knew I had to jump on it and give it my own spin!" she told Insider.

"I have always been a huge fan of birthday cake and sprinkles so I knew I had to make this version myself."

Shay and Steph of @soflofooodie have spiced up their miniature pancakes by creating new flavors with actual cereal.

They crushed up Oreo O's and mixed them into the batter with Hershey's cocoa powder to create chocolate Oreo baby pancakes, and used food coloring and Lucky Charms cereal to create "unicorn" pancakes.

caption You can also use cocoa powder and Oreo O's to give your pancakes a chocolate twist. source Soflofooodie/Instagram

caption Or food coloring and Lucy Charms to give them a burst of color. source Soflofooodie/Instagram

They even created waffle cereal by just cooking smaller squares of batter in their waffle maker.

Shay and Steph told Insider that they knew they needed to jump on the trend after they saw it on TikTok.

"We love trying new trends to see if they live up to the hype and these sure do," they added. "They're fun to make and eat!"

For those who want to make their own pancake cereal at home, Mussi recommends using a piping bag or squeeze bottle if you can.

"And avoid adding large toppings to the batter, like chocolate chips, because they will cause blockages," she said. "Instead, sprinkle on top!"

caption Pancake cereal goes great with fresh fruit. source Melanie Locke

Mussi also recommends cooking the miniature pancakes on medium-low heat and using canola oil instead of butter.

"It has a much higher smoke point, meaning it won't burn," she added.

caption Mussi recommends cooking your tiny pancakes on medium-low heat. source Melanie Locke

Pancake cereal is definitely more work, but many who have tried the trend think they actually taste better than your regular flapjack

"We prefer the pancake cereal because we can never finish a big stack of regular pancakes," Shay and Steph told Insider. "These make it easier to enjoy!"

caption The pancake cereal trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon. source Sabrina Bui

"Normal pancakes are already easily one of my top favorite foods," added Locke. "I'd say the mini ones definitely taste better to me though, or maybe it's just because of the added effort."

It remains to be seen if pancake cereal will have the same staying power as dalgona coffee, but it doesn't look like the trend is disappearing anytime soon.