PRESENTING: How to make a radical career switch, from entrepreneurs who jumped between industries and found big success

caption Former bank exec Cate Luzio wrote a business plan that helped her leave her corporate career and start a growing collaboration space that now has more than 600 individual and over 20 corporate members. source Dominick Reuter/Business Insider

People change careers for many different reasons, and a new year can get you thinking about your next step.

For some folks, that means leaving their nine-to-five job and starting a brand new career as an entrepreneur and business owner in a completely different industry.

If you’re thinking about a career change in the new year, you may want to get the advice of others who have done it before.

Business Insider pulled together these seven stories from entrepreneurs who pivoted from corporate careers and became successful business owners.

Subscribe now to read these features and more on BI Prime

source Courtesy Plant You

While working full time as a communications officer at a hospital, Carleigh Bodrug used $1,000 of her savings to start a vegan meal-prep subscription business. She was able to leave her full-time job in June and now has more than 200,000 Instagram followers and over 1,000 paid subscribers.

source Courtesy of Hakuna Brands

Hannah Hong (left) and Mollie Cha (right) were best friends in undergrad, and later quit their jobs in product development to make vegan ice cream. Here’s how they perfected their ‘scoopable’ banana-based recipe, which won a $100,000 award to scale their business.

source Courtesy Beckon

Former pediatric nurse Katy Flannery (left) cofounded a lactose-free ice cream business with Gwen Burlingame (right), and draws parallels between working in the ICU and bootstrapping a business.

caption Nick and Nancy Eisan, owners of Title boxing gym in Danvers, MA. source Dominick Reuter / Business Insider

Nancy Eisan was a successful pharmacist when she fell in love with boxing. Eisan shares how she combined her passion for fitness with her husband’s dream of owning a business by purchasing a declining boxing gym and boosting its membership.

source Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images

Patrice Banks was earning a six-figure salary as an engineer at DuPont when she left the corporate world to launch Girls Auto Clinic, a women-led auto service garage in Philadelphia that now draws customers from hundreds of miles away. She shared what other entrepreneurs should think about when challenging an industry’s business model.

source Courtesy of Raleigh Brewing Company

Kristie Nystedt, quit her job in healthcare to start a brewery with her husband. Now she is making more than $200,000 a year, as CEO of Raleigh Brewing Co. Nysted shared how her three-pronged strategy earns her business a combined revenue of $12 million.

source Dominick Reuter/Business Insider

Cate Luzio shares how writing a thorough business plan helped her leave her corporate bank career to launch Luminary NYC, a collaboration space that now has more than 600 individual and over 20 corporate members.