Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding baker has an easy hack for her lemon loaf recipe to make it taste like the royal cake

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s roy al wedding cake took a team of bakers from Violet, a London bakery, to assemble.

al wedding cake took a team of bakers from Violet, a London bakery, to assemble. The cake was made using 200 Amalfi lemons and 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial.

Claire Ptak, the owner of Violet, shared a hack for her lemon loaf recipe with Insider that makes it taste like the wedding cake.

Ptak says home bakers can get the flavors of the royal wedding cake simply by swapping out half the lemon juice in the icing and drizzle for elderflower syrup.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their royal wedding with an elaborate lemon and elderflower cake from the master baking team at Violet in London.

The cake was made with 200 Amalfi lemons (the bakery sources all of its lemons from Italy’s Amalfi coast) and 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial. But you won’t need all that to make a similar cake at home.

Violet owner Claire Ptak told Insider she plans to share a recipe for an at-home version of the cake in an upcoming cookbook.

Until then, however, she has shared her lemon drizzle loaf recipe from her 2015 book The Violet Bakery Cookbook with Insider – along with an easy hack to make it taste more like Markle and Harry’s cake.

Ptak told Insider that home bakers can get the flavors of the royal wedding cake from the lemony loaf cake simply by swapping out half the lemon juice in the icing and drizzle for elderflower syrup. She even started selling it that way at Violet.

“It’s super popular,” she told Insider of the lemon loaf. “It has a lot of the same components as the [royal wedding] cake. I mean, it’s definitely different, but it’s this really lemony cake and what we do at the shop now is instead of making the icing with lemon juice we make it with elderflower syrup. Just to give people on a regular day a hint of that flavor that we made for Meghan and Harry.”

caption The elderflower version of this lemony loaf cake tastes quite like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake. source Kristin Perers

Ptak said she’s been making this cake – sans elderflower – with her daughter Frances while in quarantine.

“With kids, it’s like the fastest thing possible,” she said, adding that she prefers to bake quick desserts while in quarantine rather than ones with longer lead times like two-day doughnuts.

While her bakery is closed, Ptak has been sharing some of her recipes, including her chocolate chip cookie recipe, on social media, and said she loves to see people sharing their versions of her treats in their own kitchens.

Here’s her recipe:

Lemon Drizzle Loaf from The Violet Bakery Cookbook

This recipe, which comes directly from Ptak and her team, makes one 10-inch-by-4-inch loaf cake, which cuts into eight slices. Ptak’s suggestion is to replace half the lemon juice in the drizzle and icing with elderflower syrup for that royal touch.