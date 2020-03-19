How to make someone an admin on your Discord server to give them moderation permissions

caption It should only take a moment to make someone an admin on Discord. source picture alliance/Getty Images

You can make someone an admin on a Discord server you own to give them more permissions than a standard user.

When you make someone an administrator on Discord, they’ll be able to ban other users, delete or edit messages, and perform other moderation tasks.

This is a large amount of power to grant to a user, so be careful with who you give it to.

If you have a Discord server with many people in it – especially if it’s public, and new users join often – you’re going to need administrators.

Server admins can enforce the rules by silencing or banning users, deleting or editing messages, and more. They should be trusted users who you know won’t abuse their privileges.

Here’s how to make someone an admin in Discord, using the desktop app for Mac and PC.

How to make someone an admin on Discord

1. Open Discord on your Mac or PC and navigate to the server you own that you want to make someone an administrator in.

2. Click the server’s name at the top left of the screen and select “Server Settings” from the menu that appears.

caption Open your server’s settings menu. source Ross James/Business Insider

3. Select “Roles” from the list of options on the left.

4. At the top-left, click the tiny plus icon next to “Roles” to create a new role. The new role will be called, fittingly, “New Role.”

5. Under the “Role Name” heading, you can rename this role. Rename it “Admin,” or some other title that will let people know what it’s for. Roles will be visible to other users by clicking the name of the person with the role, so pick a good title.

6. You may want to check off the “Display role members separately from online members” option. This will make it so users with this role are displayed above all other users in the users list.

7. Under “General Permissions,” check the “Administrator” option, then click “Save changes” at the very bottom.

caption The Administrator toggle is the first option under “General Permissions” in the role menu. source Ross James/Business Insider

8. To give this newly created role to a user, right-click their username in your server and select “Roles” from the drop-down menu. Then check off the box next to your new role.

caption Check off the “Administrator” option. Regular users won’t be able to access this. source Ross James/Business Insider

