How to make a Spotify playlist public or hidden, and control who can see and listen to it

You can make your Spotify playlists public at any time.

Only Spotify playlists you’ve created can be made public or private – the creator of the playlist controls the playlist’s status.

Public Spotify playlists are searchable, saveable, and playable by all Spotify users.

With Spotify’s vast library of music, it’s easy for anyone to make playlists that they love. These playlists can be private and only visible to you, or you can make them public to share with other Spotify users.

Making a Spotify playlist public only takes a few seconds and means that your friends, contacts, and everyone else on Spotify can search for and save your playlist.

Strangers who find your playlist won’t be able to add or subtract songs, change it back to private, or make other changes – only the playlist’s creator has that capability.

Here’s how to share your playlist publicly on Spotify, using both the desktop and mobile apps.

How to make a Spotify playlist public on a computer

1. Open Spotify on your Mac or PC.

2. From the “Playlists” section in the left sidebar, locate the playlist you want to make public and click on it.

caption Click “Make Public” in the menu. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. Click on the three dots (“…”) to the right of the “Play” button to reveal a list of menu options.

4. Click “Make Public” to make the playlist public.

To hide it again, follow the same steps to switch it back. When you open the three-dot menu, “Make Secret” will have replaced “Make Public.”

How to make a Spotify playlist public on a mobile device

1. Open the Spotify app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Tap “My Library” in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

3. Under the “Playlists” tab, locate the playlist you want to make public and tap to open it.

4. In the upper right-hand corner of the screen, tap the three dots (“…”) to launch a menu screen.

caption Tap the three dots. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

5. From the list of available options, tap “Make public.”

caption You can make your playlist public from this menu. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

It should be noted that you can only control the privacy settings of playlists you have created.

To hide the playlist again, follow the same steps. When you open the three-dot menu, tap “Make Secret” instead of “Make public.”

