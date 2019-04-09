10 ways to recreate your favorite Starbucks drinks at home

caption It’s fairly easy to get your Starbucks kick at home. source Flickr/dancingwithwords

Sometimes getting your caffeine fix can’t wait or you’re at one of the few places on Earth where a Starbucks isn’t present. For the Starbucks lovers out there, we’ve rounded out some simple ways to get that sugary goodness in the comfort of your home.

Blend up a copycat Mocha Frappuccino.

Coffee is its base.

You can apparently whip up this Starbucks classic with just a few ingredients, most important of which is a strong cup of coffee as the base. This recipe by CincyShopper includes xanthan gum (an optional ingredient) to keep the drink from separating.

Homemade whipped cream is straightforward to make –– with the right tools.

It's simple to make.

It turns out that the secret to Starbucks’ whipped cream (an essential for Frappuccinos) is just four elements, the Cream Right blog claims. Ingredient-wise, all you need is heavy or regular whipping cream and vanilla syrup.

Make hot or iced drinks with Tazo tea concentrates and teabags.

You can re-create the drinks at home.

If Starbucks tea lattes are your jam, you can closely replicate the experience at home using Tazo concentrates sold at retail stores in flavors like classic chai and green tea latte. Each comes with enough concentrate to make eight drinks (just add a milk of your choosing) and costs about as much as ordering it once in-store. Others – like iced peachy green tea and iced passion tea – just need water.

Make any season PSL season with this recipe.

You don't have to wait until the fall.

Savor the comforting notes of this Starbucks seasonal icon, sans holiday shopping madness, using this recipe from Gemma’s Bigger Bolder Baking. Gemma notes that this recipe can easily be multiplied so that there’s plenty of PSL on hand when guests are over.

Make frothy milk in the microwave.

You don't need special tools.

You can make frothed milk for topping your espresso drinks like the Starbucks baristas do without a fancy espresso machine or even turning on your stove. The Kitchn shared a method that simply involves shaking milk in a jar then microwaving it to stabilize the foam.

Plan ahead and make cold brew for the week.

You can make it in bulk.

Making cold brew is inherently more time-consuming than making drip coffee, however cold extraction results in a “sweeter and smoother result,” according to Kathryne Taylor (Cookie + Kate). While it does take 12 to 18 hours to steep, after making cold brew concentrate it can be kept in the fridge for 1-2 weeks.

Drizzle your house-made caramel Macchiato like the pros.

You too can add a caramel drizzle.

Tania aka Cooktoria, a former Starbucks employee, has graced us with several Starbucks copycat recipes, including one for a caramel Macchiato. Her step-by-step method includes detailed instructions on how Starbucks employees actually drizzle the caramel sauce over top.

DIY the company’s decadent vanilla creamer.

Starbuck's provided a recipe.

Featured in Starbucks’ vanilla sweet cream cold brew, the company shared its recipe for its vanilla creamer which adds “subtle flavor and creamy texture” to any coffee drink. It’s made by combining half and half, milk, and vanilla syrup (the brand’s version is available for purchase if you want to really be authentic), and shaking it up.

Starbucks Keurig K-Cup pods come in a wide range of flavors.

It's one of the simplest ways.

If you’ve got a Keurig, there’s an extensive lineup of at-home Starbucks drinks at your disposal, from a cup of a house roast to flavored ground coffee to specialty drinks with a dairy element already in the pod.

Ready-to-drink lattes are the ultimate lazy Starbucks hack.

This is probably the simplest, though.

You can buy pre-packaged Starbucks espresso drinks in the refrigerator aisle at the supermarket, with flavors like vanilla latte, caffe mocha, and caramel Macchiato at a fraction of the cost of buying the drinks individually. They can be enjoyed chilled or poured over ice.