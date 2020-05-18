You can’t merge Amazon accounts, but you can share an Amazon Household account with multiple family members — here’s how it works

caption Amazon Household allows you to share your Amazon account with multiple family members. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

Amazon accounts cannot be merged and transaction history cannot be shared, and to fully share an account you would have to start a new one.

With Amazon Household, you can link two Amazon accounts together, but they still remain separate entities.

Amazon Household can be shared by 10 people in total, including two confirmed adults, up to four teenagers (under 18), and up to four younger children.

Your Amazon account is about as sacrosanct as anything can get. You can delete it, sure, but you can’t do much to change it.

An Amazon account is permanently attached to one email address and phone number and can never be merged with another account associated with other contact information.

You and a spouse, partner, friend, or relative can share an account, but you can’t blend accounts together.

Amazon Household, explained

With an Amazon Household plan, however, multiple people can enjoy the benefits of Amazon’s vast offerings by sharing Prime shipping benefits, video, music, and book content, and other offers and features.

caption The adults on a shared Amazon Household plan can share credit or debit cards linked with their own Amazon accounts. source Steven John/Business Insider

An Amazon Household can include two adults each with their own separate Amazon account and multiple kids who can use an Amazon profile linked to an adult account – children do not need to have their own accounts.

caption Children under age 13 do not have shopping privileges on Amazon, but can access Prime Video and Amazon music content, books, and more. source Steven John/Business Insider

An Amazon Household account can be shared between 10 people, including two adults, up to four teenagers (under 18), and up to four younger children.

How to sign up for Amazon Household

1. To set up an Amazon Household plan, log into your Amazon account and click “Accounts & Lists” at the top of the screen on your Mac or PC.

2. On the next page, find the box with the subject line “Shopping programs and rentals” and click the “Amazon Household” link under it.

3. On that page, you can begin adding members (who live in your same residence) to your Household plan by clicking the appropriate plus (+) symbol in each category: Adults, Teens, and Children.

4. Adults must have their own Amazon account, whereas teens and kids can be added as new profiles to an existing account. Teens using Amazon Household can shop on the site, but all purchases must be approved via a text sent to the adult account holders.

