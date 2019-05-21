How to undock, move, and split the keyboard on an iPad, to type however works best for you

You can customize the keyboard on your iPad by changing where it appears on screen by long-pressing the Minimize Keyboard button.

You can also split the keyboard to either side of the screen so it’s easier to type when holding the iPad like a phone.

These keyboard tricks work on all iPad models except the iPad Pro.

You don’t need to accept the tyranny of the keyboard. Apple gives you a lot of control over where and how the keyboard appears on the iPad screen, so if you aren’t taking advantage of that, you are missing on an important way to make your iPad fit your personal preferences.

One caveat: These tricks don’t work on either the 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. If you have any other model, though, feel free to move the keyboard around.

How to move the keyboard on your iPad

You can undock the keyboard, which is usually locked at the bottom of the screen, and put it somewhere else, such as the middle or at the top of the screen.

1. Open an app that uses the keyboard and make the keyboard appear. For example, you could open the Mail app and create a blank email. Tap in the blank message to display the keyboard.

2. Tap and hold the Minimize Keyboard button, which is the one in the lower right corner of the keyboard.

3. When the menu appears, slide your finger up to “Undock.” The keyboard will slide up into the middle of the screen.

caption When you tap and hold the Minimize Keyboard button, you get a menu with the option to undock or split the keyboard. source Apple

4. If you want to move the keyboard to a different spot, lightly tap the Minimize Keyboard button again and then immediately drag the keyboard up or down to where you’d like to put it.

How to split the keyboard on your iPad

Not many people realize that you can actually split the keyboard in two – the keyboard will break in half and hug either side of the screen, making it easier to type with two hands while holding the iPad as if it were an oversized phone.

1. Open the keyboard by using an app that makes the keyboard appear and tap in a blank field.

2. Tap and hold the Minimize Keyboard button in the lower right corner of the keyboard.

3. When the menu appears, slide your finger up to “Split.”

caption The iPad keyboard splits to make it easier to type two handed. source Apple

4. You can move a split keyboard, too. Lightly tap the Minimize Keyboard button and immediately drag the keyboard up or down to where you’d like to put it.

How to return the keyboard to the bottom of the screen

Anything you do to the keyboard can be undone.

1. With the keyboard on screen, tap and hold the Minimize Keyboard button in the lower right corner of the keyboard.

2. If you want to undo the split keyboard, slide your finger up to “Merge.”

3. If you want to move the keyboard back to the bottom of the screen, slide up to “Dock” or “Dock and Merge.”

