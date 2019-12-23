How to multiply in Google Sheets in 3 ways, using a multiplication formula

caption You can use formulas in Google Sheets to multiply cells. source Shutterstock

You can easily multiply in Google Sheets using formulas – once you know how they function.

You can use a formula to perform simple multiplication functions using either numbers you specify, or cell data. You can also take the formula and easily apply it to other cells.

Here’s how to use the formula feature in Google Sheets to multiply.

Formulas are one of those spreadsheet features that seem complicated, but once you get the hang of them and know their structure, are actually quite simple.

Here’s a quick breakdown of how to use the multiplication formula in Google Sheets using either numbers you type in, or cell data, as well as how to take that formula and apply it to other cells.

How to multiply in Google Sheets using simple multiplication

1. Open your Google Sheets document by going to sheets.google.com (or open a new one via the shortcut sheets.new).

2. Select the cell where you want to apply the multiplication feature.

3. Type “=”, which will prompt the formula feature to activate within the cell.

caption Type “=” in the cell. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Enter your desired multiplication factor as “X*Y” – for example, to multiply 8 by 9, you’d type “8*9.”

caption Enter the multiplication formula. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Hit “Enter” or “Return,” depending on if you’re using a PC or Mac, respectively. The formula will disappear and be replaced by the answer to your multiplication problem

How to multiply in Google Sheets using cell data

If you want to set up a formula using numbers that are already entered in other cells, here’s how to get it done:

1. Open your spreadsheet.

2. Select the cell where you want to enter the formula.

3. Type “=” in the cell.

4. Select the first cell that you want to use for your multiplication problem (alternatively, you could instead type the cell name, like “A2”).

caption Type in the cell that you want to use for the formula. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Type “*” into the box to signify that you’re multiplying.

6. Select the second cell you want to use for your multiplication problem (or enter the cell name manually).

caption Type in the second cell number in the formula. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

7. Hit “Enter” or “Return” to see the answer to your query.

How to multiply in Google Sheets by copying the formula into additional cells

Using the multiplication formula can be useful, but doing it bit-by-bit for an entire column can get tedious. Here’s a quick and easy workaround for that problem.

Even after you’ve multiplied using a formula, the cell you used to multiply still keeps the formula around. So, you can do this:

1. Select the cell with the formula you want to copy by holding Command + C on your Mac, or Ctrl + C on your PC keyboard.

caption Select the cell with the formula you’re going to copy. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

2. Select the cells you want to apply the formula to, and then press Command + V on your Mac or Ctrl + V on your PC keyboard to paste the formula in.

caption You can now paste the formula into multiple cells. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. The cells will automatically populate with the formula, adapting it for each row or column.

