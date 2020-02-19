How to mute specific artists on Spotify so their music won’t be recommended to you

caption There are a few easy ways to mute artists in Spotify. source Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock

You can mute artists on Spotify by selecting the “Don’t play this artist” or “I don’t like this artist” option when it’s available.

Muting an artist on Spotify will prevent their music from appearing in auto-generated playlists and music suggestions.

To mute an artist, head to their page in the Spotify mobile app.

One of Spotify’s best features is its auto-generated playlists, which include your Discovery Weekly list and your Daily Mixes.

But if there’s an artist that you want to make sure doesn’t appear in these playlists, you can mute them. This will stop Spotify from sorting their music into your playlists.

It’s worth noting, however, that this only applies to music that a specific artist has released themselves. Songs by another artist that they’ve featured on might still be included.

To mute an artist on Spotify, you should use the mobile app for your iPhone or Android device. In the desktop app, you can only mute specific songs from showing up in your Discover Weekly playlist.

How to mute artists on Spotify using the mobile app

1. Open the Spotify app on your iPhone or Android device and navigate to the official page of the artist you want to mute. You can find this by searching for the artist, or by starting a song by them and tapping their name.

2. On the artist’s page, tap the three dots located in the upper-right corner.

caption Open the options on any artist’s page. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Tap “Don’t play this artist.”

caption You can tell Spotify not to play a certain artist. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

How to mute artists on Spotify using the desktop app

If you use the desktop app for Mac or PC, you can’t mute artists in the same way. Instead, you can only hide artists or songs on your Discover Weekly playlist.

Discover Weekly is a Spotify-created playlist of 25 to 30 songs that change each Monday, based on your listening preferences.

When you hide an artist or song from your Discover Weekly playlist, it won’t mute everything by that artist, but Spotify will be less likely to suggest that song and artist in the future.

To do this, open Discover Weekly and click the “cancel” icon next to any song. You can then select to mute either the song or the artist.

caption You can hide any song or artist on your Discover Weekly list. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

