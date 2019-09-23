iOS 13 allows you to mute email threads in the Mail app on your iPhone — here’s how to do it

caption It’s easy to mute email threads in Mail on your iPhone with a new iOS 13 feature. source kovaciclea/Getty Images

You can mute threads in the Mail app on your iPhone with iOS 13, which will turn off notifications for further replies on that email thread.

To mute an email thread, swipe left on the thread in Mail and choose “More.” You’ll see the option to mute the email thread in the pop-up menu.

If you want to unmute threads, you’d repeat the same process, and choose the option to unmute the email thread in the pop-up menu.

If your inbox is constantly filling up with new emails, it can be hard to focus and get work done.

This is particularly annoying if you are frequently part of email conversations that include many recipients, and everyone decides to “Reply All” with their own email.

Thankfully, if your iPhone is running iOS 13, you can solve this problem by “muting” a conversation.

Any new incoming replies that belong to that set of emails are automatically marked as “read” on arrival, and you won’t receive any notifications for them.

This is the best of both worlds – the emails still arrive in your inbox and you can read them at your convenience – but you won’t be distracted by a flurry of replies from that particular thread.

Here’s how to do it.

How to mute threads in Mail on an iPhone

1. Start the Mail app. Find an email thread that you want to mute.

2. Swipe the email to the left until you see the options appear and let go. Don’t swipe all the way to the left, or you’ll archive the message.

caption Swipe left on the email you want to mute and then tap “More.” source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Tap “More” and then choose “Mute” from the pop-up menu.

caption Choose “Mute” from the pop-up menu. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

If you later decide that you need to know about this thread as new messages arrive, it’s easy to unmute the emails. Repeat the same process – swipe left on the thread and choose “More.” Then tap “Unmute” from the pop-up menu.

caption You can return to the More menu to unmute a message as well. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

