How to mute the sound on your iPhone by turning on silent mode and lowering the volume

caption You can mute sounds on your iPhone in two different ways. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

At certain times, you may want to mute your iPhone to ensure sounds don’t play at inappropriate times, like at meetings or on public transport.

You can best mute your iPhone by combining two methods – turning the volume all the way down and switching the phone into silent mode.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There’s no denying that smartphones have become our lifeline to modern existence. Whether you’re using it to check email, do work, or listen to music, our phones let us do it all.

If you have an iPhone, chances are you’ve used it to stream a movie or show on Netflix, listen to music on Spotify or Apple Music, or even catch a YouTube video or two. The device’s built-in speakers make doing this easy, especially if you don’t happen to have a pair of headphones nearby, and the sound quality is pretty good to boot.

However, there are some occasions in which having the sound on can be inconvenient or even inappropriate, like when you’re in a meeting or at a library, for instance.

Luckily, muting your iPhone is quick and easy and will ensure you don’t have any embarrassing or uncomfortable experiences when you’re least expecting them.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to mute your iPhone by turning on silent mode

On the left side of your iPhone, locate the switch above the volume buttons.

Push this switch so that the orange indicator is revealed. This puts your iPhone in silent mode, meaning texts and voice calls will not ring out loud.

Note that enabling silent mode while watching a video or listening to music will immediately mute the sound playing. However, enabling this before you begin playing music or videos will not mute the sound.

caption Mute your iPhone by turning your ringer silent. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

How to mute your iPhone by turning the volume all the way down

On the left side of your phone, locate the up and down volume buttons – right below the switch for silent mode – and continually press the down button until the message on your screen confirms that your phone is muted.

You should combine this method with the silent mode method above to ensure that sounds from videos and music apps don’t begin playing aloud.

caption Mute your iPhone by turning the volume down. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: