How to mute messages on a Mac computer using its Do Not Disturb feature

caption Using the Do Not Disturb feature on your Mac, you can mute individual messages. source Sergei BobylevTASS via Getty Images

There are two ways to mute messages on your Mac to help you get more done or take time away from your various screens to recharge.

You can either set a general “Do Not Disturb” across your notifications, or you can select individual conversations within the iMessage app to mute. The best option will depend on your needs.

Here’s how to mute messages on a Mac using either method.

Whether it’s to give yourself more time to get things done or to simply have time away from other people, sometimes you just need to take a break from constant, virtual interaction with others.

If you use the Messages app on your Mac to communicate with people who use iMessage on their iPhone or iPad, muting conversations by turning on the “Do Not Disturb” option is a great way to accomplish this.

Here’s how to get it done:

How to mute messages on a Mac

Before you get started, be aware that you can set a general “Do Not Disturb” by going to the “Notifications” section of your System Preferences.

caption You can mute all notifications on a Mac using the Do Not Disturb feature. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

But keep in mind that this will apply to all of your notifications, not just messages. So if you want to be more selective, another option is to go into specific conversations within iMessage and turn on the “Do Not Disturb” feature.

Here’s how:

1. Open the Messages app – it’s the blue and white speech bubble icon in your dock; if it’s not in your dock, use Spotlight (the magnifying glass icon at the top-right of your screen) and enter “messages” in its search box to locate the app.

2. Sign in using your Apple ID, if necessary.

3. Select the conversation you want to mute in the left sidebar.

4. Click “Details” in the top-right corner of the conversation.

caption You can mute individual messages on a Mac. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Tick the box next to “Do Not Disturb.”

