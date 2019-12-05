How to mute people on Instagram in 3 different ways

caption You can quickly mute someone’s posts or stories in the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android. source Reuters

You can easily mute someone on Instagram in three different ways.

You have the option to mute someone’s posts that show up in your feed, their stories, or both.

Muting comes in handy when you don’t want to unfollow someone, but also don’t want to see their content.

Whether it be a colleague, family member, or friend, there is likely someone that you’re reluctantly following on Instagram.

If you’re not a fan of what they post to their feed or in their stories, but don’t want to unfollow them at the risk of hurting their feelings, the app provides you with options to mute their content.

Here are three different ways that you can mute someone on Instagram.

How to mute people on Instagram

1. Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Pull up the profile of the person that you’d like to mute by either tapping on their username in your feed or searching for them via the search option – the magnifying glass second from the left at the bottom of your screen – in the app.

3. Tap the ellipses in the top-right corner of the screen next to their username.

caption Tap the “…” to the right of someone’s username to begin the process of muting them. source Christina Liao/Business Insider

4. A list of options will pop-up at the bottom of your screen. Tap “Mute.”

5. Toggle the slider to the right of “Posts,” “Stories,” or both to mute the person’s respective content. When the slider turns blue, you’ve muted their content.

caption When the slider is blue, you’ve muted the respective content that the indicator is next to. source Christina Liao/Business Insider

How to mute someone’s posts on Instagram

1. Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Once you’ve located a post on your feed by the person that you’d like to mute, tap the ellipses to the right of their username.

3. A list of options will pop-up at the bottom of your screen. Tap “Mute.”

4. You’ll then be able to mute either their posts or both their posts and stories. Tap your preferred option.

caption When muting someone from your feed, you’ll have the option of either muting only their posts or both their posts and stories. source Christina Liao/Business Insider

How to mute someone’s stories on Instagram

1. Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Once you’ve located the person that you’d like to mute in the stories bar at the top of your screen, press down on their profile picture and a list of options will pop-up.

3. Tap “Mute.”

4. You’ll then be able to mute either their stories or both their stories and posts. Tap your preferred option.

caption When muting someone from the stories bar, you’ll have the option of either muting only their stories or both their stories and posts. source Christina Liao/Business Insider

