How to name a group chat on your iPhone to find it easily, and access it using Siri

You can name a group chat on your iPhone in a few simple steps.

If you are an avid group chatter, you may want to name each of your group chats to make them easier to find – and you can even use the group chat name with Siri.

If you engage in many group chats, it may be difficult to find the right one in a flurry of names and random phone numbers.

But there’s no need to worry: Apple has made finding a group chat easier for iOS device users.

It’s easy to name a group chat on your iPhone – that way you will know which chat is the appropriate one to drop memes into and which is best to tell colleagues you will be late.

How to name a group chat on your iPhone

1. Open Messages from the home screen of your iOS device, or by searching for it using Siri or Spotlight.

2. Once in Messages, scroll down to find the group chat you wish to create a name for.

3. Select the group chat thread.

4. Within the thread, tap on the names and icons of the people in the group chat to access the menu.

caption Tap the icons at the top of the group chat. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. On the far right in the drop-down menu, tap the “i” icon.

caption Tap the info option. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. At the top of the screen, tap “Enter a Group Name.”

caption Type your group chat name under NAME. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

7. Enter a name for the group chat.

8. Tap “Done” in the top-right corner of the screen.

caption The group chat will get a notification that you changed the name. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

9. The group chat name will now appear at the top of the thread and in your Messages.

Once you’ve named your group chat, it will be accessible when using Siri’s talk-to-text feature, too.

caption You can access the group chat through Siri by using the group chat name. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

If you want to rename the group, follow the steps above. Tap the “x” to delete the current group name, then tap “Name” to enter a new one.

