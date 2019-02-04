How to open a coconut three different ways — and the tools you need to do it

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Coconut flesh is rich in nutrients, including healthy saturated fats that may boost your body’s fat burning capabilities and increase the healthy HDL cholesterol in your bloodstream.

While coconuts are a staple dietary item for residents of many tropical regions, people in other areas shy away from this palm seed due to the misconception that they are hard to open.

With our foolproof technique and a few tools, you can open a coconut quickly and safely.

Coconuts are delicious, nutritious, and always a welcome treat – that is, if you can crack one open to get at the edible stuff inside. And guess what? You can.

Although many people think coconuts are hard to open, they’re actually not too tough to crack if you use the right technique and a few simple tools like a screwdriver, mallet, and knife.

Sure, if you are working with your bare hands alone, then a coconut’s thick husk is pretty difficult to break through, though you can always just throw the thing down onto some concrete.

Since we gather you’d rather use some tools instead of banging a coconut against a hard surface until it opens, we’ve put together this guide on how to open a coconut three different ways.

With this little arsenal of common household items on hand, you’ll be more than ready to crack that coconut open.

Here are the tools you need to open a coconut:

You’ll also ideally have access to an oven, a baking sheet, and for an alternative technique, a dish towel and a plastic bag. We’ll get to that.

Read on to learn how to open a coconut three different ways.

How to open a coconut using a step-by-step reliable method

Take your coconut and look at the end with the three little spots, also known as the eyes. One of those eyes is going to give way rather easily when stabbed. Your first step, then is to…

Use the tenderizing mallet to tap the screwdriver through the softest eye in the coconut. Drain the fluid found within, making sure to shake out as many drops as you can. Place the coconut in an oven heated to 375º Fahrenheit for 10 minutes or until a crack appears. Tap the coconut along the crack to fully split it. If no crack appeared, tap a split into the husk with the screwdriver and mallet. Use a pairing knife or a butter knife to separate the husk from the flesh. Use the peeler to remove the rough brown exterior from the flesh. Enjoy!

How to open a coconut using the two-step, one-tool method

For this technique, you’ll need only one tool, but you will likely need some practice to perfect it.

The tool is your large chef’s knife. Ironically, you won’t be using the cutting edge of the blade.

Carefully pierce the softest eye of the coconut and drain its fluid. Holding the coconut in one hand (your non dominant, ideally), crack the blunt backside of the knife against the “equator” of the coconut repeatedly, rotating it slightly after each whack.

With a few solid hits, a crack will form, and soon the whole husk will split.

How to open a coconut without tools

This one isn’t pretty, and unless you do use a tool to drain the water beforehand (which you should!) you’ll lose all that precious fluid within, but here goes…

Wrap the coconut in a thin dish towel, then place it in a plastic bag. Smash it against concrete, a brick wall, or lamppost until the thing is cracked wide open.

For the record, yes, these coconut cracking techniques are listed in descending order of efficacy and wisdom.