How to open a Microsoft Word document in Pages on a Mac computer, and export a Pages file back to Word

The debate between Mac computers and PCs has been going on for decades.

This can cause problems if, for example, your office uses PCs but your family uses all Apple products – especially if you want to edit documents in both places.

If you’ve created a document on Microsoft Word but want to edit it on a Mac computer, you’ll find that your Mac does not come with Microsoft Word. Instead, Apple’s built-in word processing software is called Pages.

While you could just purchase and download the Microsoft Office suite for your Mac computer, it’s also quite easy to convert a Word document into Pages, as the programs are very similar.

Here’s how to do it.

How to open a Microsoft Word doc in Pages on a Mac

1. Open Pages on your Mac computer.

2. Click on File in the menu bar and select “Open.”

3. Find your Word document and click on it. Pages will automatically convert the Word file to a new Pages file (alternatively, if the Word document has been sent via email, you can open it there and it should automatically launch in Pages).

4. When you’re done editing the document in Pages, you will have to save it on your desktop if you want to keep a copy of this edited Pages file.

Note that this will not update the Word file. To turn it back into a Word file and replace the version you first downloaded, you will have to export it back into Word.

How to export your Pages document back into Microsoft Word

1. With the Pages document open, click on File in the menu bar.

2. Click on “Export To” and then choose “Word.”

3. If you name your file the same as the original Word doc, it will ask if you want to replace the version already on the desktop. Click on Replace.

Once you do that, you will have an updated version of your original Word .doc or .docx file that you can share and open in Microsoft Office.

