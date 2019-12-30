How to open a Pages file on your Windows 10 computer using a third-party app

caption Although you can’t directly open an Apple Pages file on your Windows 10 computer, there is a workaround using CloudConvert. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Pages is the Apple version of Microsoft Word – however, unlike Word or any of the other software that comes with a Microsoft 365 subscription, it’s free on Mac devices. This means that you’re more likely to come across a Pages document now than you may have been in the past.

The trouble with this is that, like with most Apple software, Pages and the Windows ecosystem do not really get along well. If you try to open up a Pages file on a computer running Windows 10, you’ll get three different error messages, and it still won’t open.

If the document is only one page, and you only need to view it, you can do so by converting it to a zip file, extracting it, and looking at the preview, but this is not useful in most situations.

In order to open a Pages file and actually be able to edit it, you’ll either need to send it back to the person who sent it to you and ask them to convert it before sending it, or you’ll need to use a third-party app like CloudConvert convert it.

Here’s how to open and edit a Pages file in Windows 10.

How to open a Pages file on your Windows 10 computer

1. Save the Pages document to Google Drive.

2. Right click on the document in your Drive, then choose “Open With.”

3. Under “Suggested Apps,” choose CloudConvert, then sign in with your Gmail account.

caption Right click to open the document with CloudConvert. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. Review the terms of service if you want to, then click “Allow.”

5. Create an account if you don’t already have one.

6. Your document will prepare to convert. Once it reads “Ready,” click on the drop-down menu and choose “Document,” then “doc” or “docx” file to be able to open it in Word.

caption Choose doc or docx. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

7. When it’s finished, click the red “Start Conversion” button at the bottom-left of the screen.

8. When the download is finished, click the green “Show File” button next to the document.

caption Click “Show File.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

9. A preview will open in Drive. Click the “Download” button at the top-right of the screen. The icon is an arrow pointing down.

caption Click the download icon. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

10. When the download completes, click the arrow next to the download bar at the bottom-left of the screen, then click “Open.” The doc should open in Microsoft Word.

caption Click “Open.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

