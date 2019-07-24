How to open a RAR file on your Mac computer, for downloading or sharing a large number of files

caption You can open RAR files on your Mac computer to share or download a large amount of files. source Shutterstock

You can open RAR files on your Mac computer with free apps like The Unarchiver.

RAR is a compressed file format – similar to ZIP – that can hold many files in one place, and is especially useful for sending or downloading a large number of files.

When you open a RAR file on your Mac, it will turn into a folder where you can access all of the decompressed files.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There are many ways to share files on a Mac computer: AirDrop, a Google Drive folder, Dropbox, and more.

If you want to share or receive a large volume of files over email or via web download, the Roshal Archive Compressed (RAR) file format is especially useful.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

What is RAR?

RAR is basically a folder filled with documents.

However, unlike a normal file folder, a RAR file is compressed and needs special software to open.

Its function is similar to another popular compression format the .zip file. Instead, RAR files have a .rar file extension.

If you’ve downloaded software from the web, you may have gotten a RAR file, because the compression makes the download go more quickly.

The RAR file format is also sometimes used for sensitive files, since it can be password protected.

How to open RAR on a Mac with The Unarchiver app

You can’t click on a RAR file and open it immediately – you’ll need an app to reverse the file compression so you can open the files inside. Luckily, there are numerous free apps that do this.

Here’s how to open a RAR file with The Unarchiver app on a Mac computer.

1. Go to the App Store and download The Unarchiver. It’s a free download.

caption Download The Unarchiver in the App Store. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

2. The app will prompt you to open it after it finishes downloading. A screen will appear where you can select the types of files you want The Unarchiver to open for you. The most common types are already selected.

caption Make sure RAR files are selected. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

3. Click on the Extraction tab and select how you want the app to handle the folder that’s created when you open a RAR file.

caption Choose Extraction options in The Unarchiver. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

4. Your RAR file should display The Unarchiver icon. If it doesn’t, right click on the file, choose Open With, and select The Unarchiver.

caption Open the RAR file with The Unarchiver. source Laura McCamy

5. Double click on your .rar file.

6. The Unarchiver will open a file window where you can choose the destination folder for your RAR extraction folder. You also have the option to create a new folder.

caption Select your folder location or create a new one, and click Extract. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

7. Once you have selected your folder destination, click the Extract button at the bottom right of the window.

8. Your RAR file is now a folder, and you should be able to access all of the files that were compressed into the RAR.

caption Your files will be decompressed from RAR and appear in your folder. source Laura McCamy/Business Insider

Once you have opened your RAR file, the files inside behave just like regular files. You can move them to other folders, copy them, and, if you have the right software, edit them.