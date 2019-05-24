You can get $1 tacos from Taco Bell on your iPhone through May 29 — here’s how

Apple Pay has been offering weekly promotional deals to get customers to use the mobile payment service.

For its latest deal, you can get $1 tacos from Taco Bell, if you order them through the chain’s app and pay for them with Apple Pay.

The promo is only valid until May 29, so here’s how iPhone users can take advantage of the dollar taco deal.

As the saying goes, a taco a day keeps the doctor away. (That’s how it goes, right?)

Apple is here to help you achieve that goal, with an exclusive discount for Apple Pay users.

Apple has consistently been offering discounted food items and exclusive deals to users of Apple Pay, its mobile payments service, available on iPhone, iPad, the Apple Watch, and the Mac. The latest deal, highlighted in this week’s Apple Pay promo email, offers customers $1 tacos through the Taco Bell app when they check out using Apple Pay.

In the past, Apple has offered limited time promotions for free delivery on Postmates, Grubhub, and Seamless, and savings on orders from retail stores, including sports store Fanatics – all contingent on the caveat that you pay with Apple’s digital wallet.

In order to capitalize on Apple Pay’s Taco Bell offer, you have to place your order through the Taco Bell app and make sure you activate the offer. However, the deal is only available for a limited time, through May 29, so get on it soon.

Here’s how to order $1 tacos from Taco Bell using the Apple Pay promotion:

In order to take advantage of the deal, you have to download the Taco Bell app on your Apple Pay-enabled device, like an iPhone or iPad.

You’ll also want to make sure you have Apple Pay set up on your iOS device.

After you create a Taco Bell account (or log in to your existing one), click on the dollar-sign icon at the bottom of the app.

From there, click on the “offers” icon.

Under “offers,” the top promo should be the for Apple Pay — a $1 crunchy or soft beef taco.

You can find more information about the Apple Pay promo under the offer details. The offer is valid through May 29, midnight Pacific time. The offer is applicable to pickup orders — not delivery.

The promo is unfortunately limited to one taco per person. The total discount on the order is capped at $10.

To place your order, click on the “apply offer” tab.

Choose your taco — either a crunchy or soft shell beef taco. If you’re vegetarian, you can substitute the beef for beans, but no other add-ons or upgrades are allowed with the Apple Pay offer.

The discount to your order will be applied at checkout. Make sure you’re paying with Apple Pay, and head over to your Taco Bell to savor your taco craving.