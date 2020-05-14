How to pair an Alexa-compatible remote with your Amazon Echo, so you can control Alexa without your voice

caption It’s easy to pair an Alexa remote with your an Amazon Echo. source Shutterstock

You can pair an Alexa-compatible remote with your Amazon Echo by using the Alexa app.

The Alexa app is available for both Apple and Android devices, and lets you pair all sorts of devices with your Alexa systems.

Pairing an Alexa remote allows you to control your Amazon Echo if you don’t want to use your voice, or aren’t able.

Alexa is pretty good at listening, but hardly infallible. If I had a nickel for every time I’ve called out “Alexa” only to be ignored, I’d be a rich man.

Yes, you could just keep yelling at your Amazon Echo until it listens. But you can also pair your Amazon Echo with a physical remote control. This way, you can pause, play, and stop content, or raise and lower Alexa’s volume without speaking.

To do this, you’ll need to use a specific remote: the original Alexa Voice Remote for Amazon Echo.

If you have the right remote, here’s how to pair it with your Amazon Echo, using the Alexa app for Apple and Android devices.

How to pair an Alexa remote with your Amazon Echo

To pair a remote with your Amazon Echo:

1. Open the Alexa app on your mobile device and tap “Devices” in the lower-right corner.

caption Open the app’s “Devices” menu. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

2. On the page that opens, tap the “All Devices” option at the top.

caption You’ll need to open the page that lists all of your devices. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

3. Select your Amazon Echo from the list of devices.

4. Under the “Connected Devices” heading, tap “Echo Remote.” Instructions will appear on screen.

caption Your Amazon Echo needs to be connected to the internet for this option to appear. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

5. With batteries in the remote, press and hold the Play/Pause button for five seconds.

Your remote will communicate with the Amazon Echo, and the color of its rings may change. You might need to wait for up to 40 seconds for the pairing to complete.

caption Instructions will be displayed on screen. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

6. Once the remote is paired, your Amazon Echo will say so. You can now use the remote to control it.

