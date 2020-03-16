How to pair your Apple TV remote to your Apple TV device

- To pair your Apple TV remote with your Apple TV device, you’ll have to hit a combination of buttons on your remote while its close to your Apple TV.
- The newer Siri Remote, and some older versions, are set up to automatically connect with your Apple TV.
While there are different types of remotes for various versions of Apple TV, they all pair with the device more or less in a similar way.
Ideally your remote should connect automatically, but if that isn’t the case you will have to pair your remote with your Apple TV manually by hitting a combination of buttons on your remote or bringing it close to your device.
Here’s how to do it.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Apple TV 4K (From $179.99 at Best Buy)
Apple TV Siri Remote (From $59.99 at Best Buy)
How to pair your Apple TV remote (aluminum or white)
1. Hold the Menu and Right button on your Apple TV remote for six seconds.
2. On your Apple TV you should see a symbol that looks like two chains linked together.
- If you don’t see this symbol, try pressing any button on your remote. If it doesn’t move the selector on the screen, unplug your Apple TV for at least six seconds and then plug it back in and try again.
How to pair your Apple TV remote (Siri Remote or Apple TV Remote)
1. Hold your remote three inches away from your Apple TV.
- You will likely see a notification asking you to hold your remote closer to your Apple TV. It can be helpful to put your remote on top of your Apple TV.
2. Hold the Menu and Volume Up buttons on your remote for five seconds.
