How to pair a Roku remote that isn’t pairing automatically

caption Most Roku remotes should pair automatically, but here’s what to do if you get a replacement remote or you’re having trouble. source Roku

Every Roku player comes with a Roku remote that should already be paired to work properly right out of the box.

But there may be times when you need to pair your remote, like if you have to replace the remote control with a new one.

To pair the remote with your Roku player, restart the Roku player, then press and hold the reset button in the remote’s battery compartment for at least 3 seconds.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Roku players – both streaming boxes and streaming sticks – turn your ordinary television into a smart TV. In other words, they let you stream content from hundreds or even thousands of online channels on your television. Instead of watching Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and the like on your phone or tablet, you can sit on the sofa and enjoy those channels on your TV.

And while your Roku player comes with a small remote control that almost always automatically works properly right out of the box, there are situations in which that might not be the case. If you need to replace a Roku remote, for example, your Roku probably won’t recognize the new remote.

In that case, you simply need to “pair” them, which takes just a few moments.

caption The Roku remote control. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to manually pair a Roku remote with a Roku player

1. Make sure that you have fresh, working batteries in your Roku remote and that you keep it close – within a couple of feet – of the Roku player.

2. Unplug the Roku player, leave it unplugged for two minutes, and then plug it back in again.

3. When the Roku reboots, it may instruct you that you need to pair the remote control if you are in the guided setup phase. If your Roku is already set up, you may not see a message that the remote needs to be paired.

4. Remove the battery compartment on the Roku remote.

5. Press and hold the reset button inside the battery compartment for about three to five seconds.

caption The reset button which pairs your remote with the Roku player is located in the battery compartment. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

The remote should now be paired; you can use it to control the Roku player.

Install the mobile app instead

You don’t always have to use the remote control that comes with your Roku player. If you prefer, you can install the Roku mobile app – Roku makes a version for Android devices and for the iPhone. Once installed and configured, you can use your phone to control your Roku player.

caption You can use your iPhone or Android to control your Roku player. source Roku

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: