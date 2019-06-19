How to pair a Samsung Galaxy S10 with Galaxy Buds or any other Bluetooth headphones

caption Pairing a Galaxy S10 with Galaxy Buds only takes a few seconds. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The Galaxy Buds are Samsung’s answer to Apple AirPods, and you can pair a Samsung Galaxy S10 with Galaxy Buds easily.

To pair Galaxy Buds with a Galaxy S10, just open the charging case near your phone and tap “Connect” on your phone’s screen.

If you have a problem pairing the Buds – or you want to pair other brands of Bluetooth headphones – you can do that from the Bluetooth page in the Settings app.

There was definitely a time in technology history when connecting devices – even ones advertised as “plug and play” – was convoluted, time-consuming, and frustrating. Thankfully, those days are pretty much over, at least for the newest generation of mobile gadgets.

Connecting Galaxy Buds to your Galaxy S10 is a seamlessly simple experience. And if you want to connect other wireless earbuds to your phone, you can also do that easily.

How to pair a Samsung Galaxy S10 with Galaxy Buds

1. Make sure the Galaxy Buds are in their charging case and that the earbuds are at least partially charged.

2. Place the case near your Galaxy S10 and open it.

caption The Galaxy Buds pair with your Galaxy S10 automatically when you open the case near the phone. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. After a few moments, your Galaxy S10 will display the Galaxy Buds screen, asking if you want to connect to this device.

caption The Buds pair with your Galaxy S10 with a single tap. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. Tap “Connect.”

How to pair a Galaxy S10 with other wireless earbuds

You can pair your Galaxy S10 with other wireless earbuds, including Apple AirPods, though the process is slightly less automated.

1. Start the pairing process by putting the wireless earbuds in pairing mode. For Apple AirPods, for example, press and hold the pairing button on the back of the AirPod charging case until the status light begins flashing.

2. On the Galaxy S10, start the Settings app.

3. Tap “Connections” and then tap “Bluetooth.”

4. Tap the entry for the wireless earbuds. After a moment, the earbuds should pair and you may begin to use them.

caption You can pair any wireless earbuds with your Galaxy S10 via the Bluetooth settings. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to pair Galaxy Buds that won’t pair automatically

If you have trouble getting your Galaxy Buds to pair using the automatic process, you can still pair them by following the steps for other wireless earbuds.

1. Make sure the Buds aren’t currently paired with another nearby phone. If they are, unpair the earbuds from that phone or turn off that phone’s Bluetooth.

2. Try the automatic method again.

3. If it still doesn’t work, manually enter pairing mode by tapping and holding the touchpad on the Galaxy Bud.

4. On the Galaxy S10, start the Settings app.

5. Tap “Connections” and then tap “Bluetooth.”

6. When it appears, tap the entry for the Galaxy Buds.

