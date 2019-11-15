How to pause a download on your PS4 in 4 steps, to prioritize which games or apps download first

caption It’s easy to pause a download on your PS4 if you want a different game or app to download first. source Shutterstock

You can pause a download on your PS4 in just a few simple steps.

When you pause a PS4 download, it allows you to prioritize which games update or download first.

Sony’s PS4 is one of the most popular systems for gaming.

However, like other gaming consoles, the PS4 is plagued with automatically downloading multiple items and updates at the same time.

So, if you recently picked up a new game, but a game you previously installed needs a 40 GB patch before you can play, it is going to be a while before you can enjoy the game.

Thankfully, there is a way for you to control which items download on your PS4. Here’s how you can pause a download on a PS4.

How to pause a download on your PS4

1. Boot up your PS4, or head to your PlayStation menu if your console is already on by clicking the PlayStation button on the center of your controller.

2. Push up on the left thumbstick (or pressing up on the d-pad) and press the X button on “Notifications.”

3. You’ll see several notifications – click on the one that says “Downloads.”

caption “Downloads” will always be on top in “Notifications.” source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

4. Select the download(s) that you wish to pause by hitting X on your controller to open a new page, then hit X again to pause the download.

caption You can choose to pause as many items as you want. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

Now your download has been paused. If you are ready to resume downloading that particular item, you can repeat step four above and resume the same download you paused.

