How to pin a message on Discord so anyone can easily find it at any time

caption It’s easy to pin and unpin messages on Discord. source Shutterstock

You can pin a message in Discord to a channel by clicking the three dots that appear over a message, or holding your finger on it.

However, before you can pin a message, you’ll need to have permission to do so given by a server administrator.

You can access (and delete, with permission) pinned messages by clicking the pin icon in the upper-right section of the server channel.

A pinned message is like the virtual equivalent of a sticky note. It can help you keep vital information easy to access, even months after a message has been sent.

On Discord, you can access these messages by clicking the pin icon in the upper-right of any channel.

Pinning messages yourself is just as easy. However, you’ll need to have permission to do so. This permission can be granted by the server owner, or other moderators and administrators.

Here’s your quick guide to pinning messages in Discord, using the desktop app for Mac and PC, or the mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.

How to pin a message on Discord using the desktop app

1. Open Discord on your Mac or PC and find the message you want to pin.

2. Hover your cursor over the message you want to pin, and either right-click it or click the three dots that appear to the right of the message.

caption Three dots will appear here when you scroll over a message. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Click “Pin Message.” If this option isn’t appearing, you don’t have pinning permission.

caption Pin the message. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Confirm your decision by clicking “Oh yeah. Pin it.”

You’ll then see a message appear informing other users that you’ve pinned a message to the channel.

You can unpin a message using the same method – just click “Unpin Message” instead.

Or, if it’s been a while, you can view and delete pins by clicking the pin icon in the upper-right corner of the screen and selecting the “X” next to the pinned message you want to delete.

caption If you have permission, you can delete pins as well as set them. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

How to pin a message on Discord using the mobile app

1. Open Discord on your iPhone or Android device and find the message you want to pin.

2. Hold your finger on the message until a list of options appears, and then tap “Pin Message.”

caption Tap the “Pin Message” option. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

3. When asked if you want to pin that message, tap “Yes.”

To access your pins, swipe to the left to open a side menu, and then tap “Pins” at the top.

caption You can find the Pins menu here. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

You can remove a pin by going into that Pins menu, holding your finger down on the message, and tapping “Unpin.”

