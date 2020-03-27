How to play Audible books on your Alexa-enabled smart speaker

caption You can easily play any Audible book on the Alexa app and make your Amazon Echo smart speaker read the book aloud. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can play any Audible book using Alexa on your Amazon Echo speaker.

You can use Alexa to pause or resume the reading of an Audible book, back up or move forward, or switch books.

If you have an Amazon Echo speaker in your home, you can use it to listen to any book you have downloaded from Audible, and you can control the experience entirely with your voice.

That means you can choose which book to read, even right down to the chapter, while your hands are busy cooking, cleaning, or curled up behind your head.

Once you have downloaded books from an Audible account linked to your Amazon account and you have the Alexa app set up on your phone, enjoying an Audible book on Alexa couldn’t be much easier.

How to play Audible Books on Alexa

1. Open the Amazon Alexa app on your iPhone or Android and tap the word “Play” at the bottom of the screen.

2. Scroll down to the “AUDIBLE LIBRARY” section and tap the book you want to hear.

caption Find the Audible book you want to hear. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. On the menu that pops up, tap the Echo device to which you wish to stream the book.

caption Connect to your Echo device from this screen. source Steven John/Business Insider

Or to save time, you can simply say, for example: “Alexa, read Remembrance of Things Past.” This is assuming you have 20 hours free in which to listen to Proust, of course.

