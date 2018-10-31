Forget about the PlayStation Classic — a massive collection of Sega classics is about to hit the Nintendo Switch

caption Remember VHS tapes? Yeah, me neither. source Sega

Ever since Nintendo released the adorable NES Classic Edition back in 2016, there’s been a gold rush on hardware-based classic gaming: People simply love to buy tiny, nostalgia-laced boxes that resemble classic consoles like the NES and Super Nintendo.

It was no surprise when, earlier this year, Sony unveiled its own version – the PlayStation Classic – that costs $100 and arrives this December with 20 games packed in.

But what about Sega? What about everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog, and the dozens of other classic characters and games from the Sega Genesis? Great news:

caption Is that “Golden Axe”? It is “Golden Axe”! source Sega

“Sega Genesis Classics” is an incredible package, with 51 classic Genesis games all baked into delightfully retro trappings (like the old TV with a VHS player built-in seen above).

Better still: It costs just $30 for all 51 games! Here’s the full rundown.

“Sega Genesis Classics” is a wrapper for 50 classic games from the Sega Genesis (the “MegaDrive” outside of North America). That means games like the original “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Streets of Rage,” and much more.

source Sega

With 50 games to list, we broke up the list a bit for ease of reading.

Here are the first 10, in alphabetical order:

1. “Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle” 2. “Alien Soldier” 3. “Alien Storm” 4. “Altered Beast” 5. “Beyond Oasis” 6. “Bio-Hazard Battle” 7. “Bonanza Bros.” 8. “Columns” 9. “Columns III: Revenge of Columns” 10. “Comix Zone”

Beyond just providing access to a huge library of Sega games, “Sega Genesis Classics” offers save states — so you can save at any point and return right where you left off.

source Sega

Here are the next 10 games:

11. “Crack Down” 12. “Decap Attack” 13. “Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine” 14. “Dynamite Headdy” 15. “ESWAT: City Under Siege” 16. “Fatal Labyrinth” 17. “Flicky” 18. “Gain Ground” 19. “Galaxy Force II” 20. “Golden Axe”

You can even outright rewind games while playing — if you keep dying at one particular part, you can rewind it over and over until you nail it!

caption Rise from your grave! source Sega

And the next 10:

21. “Golden Axe II” 22. “Golden Axe III” 23. “Gunstar Heroes” 24. “Kid Chameleon” 25. “Landstalker” 26. “Light Crusader” 27. “Phantasy Star II” 28. “Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom” 29. “Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium” 30. “Ristar”

There are different borders you can use as well, and some are delightfully retro:

caption Since the Genesis games are from a time when most televisions were in a 4:3 display ratio, the games can’t display at a fullscreen resolution on modern, 16:9 displays. source Sega

And the next 10:

31. “Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi” 32. “Shining in the Darkness” 33. “Shining Force” 34. “Shining Force II” 35. “Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master” 36. “Sonic the Hedgehog” 37. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” 38. “Sonic 3D Blast” 39. “Sonic Spinball” 40. “Space Harrier II”

“Sega Genesis Classics” arrived earlier this year on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and it’s headed to the Nintendo Switch — arguably the perfect console for it — on December 7. It costs $30.

caption Out on these cold streets. source Sega

And the final 11:

41. “Streets of Rage” 42. “Streets of Rage 2” 43. “Streets of Rage 3” 44. “Super Thunder Blade” 45. “Sword of Vermilion” 46. “The Revenge of Shinobi” 47. “ToeJam & Earl: 48. “ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron” 49. “Vectorman” 50. “VectorMan 2” 51. “Virtua Fighter 2”

Check out “Sega Genesis Classics” in action right here: