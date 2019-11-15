How to play music on a PS4 using Spotify or a USB drive

caption You can play music on a PS4 through Spotify or by connecting a USB drive. source Shutterstock

You can play music on a PS4 in two different ways.

The PlayStation Music app is connected to Spotify, and after you log in or create an account, you can play music on Spotify through your PS4.

You can also connect a USB drive to your PS4 and play downloaded music files with the Media Player.

In recent years, gaming consoles have become all-in-one media systems – and the PS4 is no exception.

In addition to offering a high-end gaming experience, PS4 owners can watch movies, videos on YouTube, and even utilize certain social media apps.

PS4 owners can also utilize the Media Player with a USB drive to listen to downloaded songs, even doing so in the background while you play games.

Additionally, thanks to its partnership with Spotify, Sony’s PlayStation Music also allows PS4 owners to stream music directly through a Spotify account.

Here’s how to play music on your PS4 in two different ways.

How to play music on a PS4 through Spotify with PlayStation Music

1. Boot up your PlayStation. If your console is already on, head to the PS4 home screen by clicking the PlayStation button on the center of your controller.

2. Scroll on your home page until you see the “PlayStation Music” app, then click on the app.

caption When clicking on the “PlayStation Music” app, the system will ask you to create or log into your Spotify profile. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

3. Log in to your Spotify account, or create one.

caption You can set up your Spotify account directly through your PS4 or by going on the official Spotify website. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

4. Once you’ve linked your Spotify account to your PlayStation Network account, you can access Spotify like you would on any other device.

caption You can now play music on Spotify through your PS4. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

After you connect your Spotify and PlayStation Network accounts, you can control your music in a few ways. You can use your controller to manage the music playback, as well as monitor the volume by using the DualShock 4 controller’s D-Pad.

On top of that, you can use the Spotify mobile app to control your music thanks to Spotify Connect. Using the mobile app also allows you to monitor the volume and control the tracks that play on your PS4 – all through your smartphone.

How to play music on a PS4 using the Media Player and USB

Make sure you have the Media Player app downloaded on your PS4 from the PlayStation Store. Once you do, you’ll be able to play music off a USB drive through the Media Player.

1. Connect a USB flash drive to your computer.

2. Create a “Music” folder on your USB drive and copy the files you want to play into the folder (MP3 and AAC files are supported).

3. Connect the USB drive to the USB port on your PS4 (there should be three USB ports – two on the front of the console, and one on the back of the console).

4. After you connect your USB, boot up your PS4. The Media Player should appear, and you can click on your Music folder to play it.

caption Click on “Media Player” and you can begin playing music on your PS4 by clicking on your USB drive. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

