How to play music on your Xbox One while playing games

caption You can download apps to play background music on your Xbox One. source Anthony McLaughlin/Shutterstock

You can play music on your Xbox One by downloading one of the music app options available in the Microsoft Store on your console.

Xbox One has several music apps you can use while gaming, such as Spotify, iHeartRadio, Pandora, and more.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more.

In addition to playing from a slew of games, Microsoft also allows users to play background music or audio on an Xbox One, thanks to a console update released for the eighth-generation gaming console.

Whether you want to listen to a new episode of your favorite podcast or play a newly-released album from your favorite musician, here’s how you can play background music and audio on your Xbox One gaming console.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to play music on your Xbox One in the background

1. Power on your Xbox One gaming console and head to the Microsoft Store.

2. Download an app that offers music or audio streaming, like iHeartRadio or Spotify.

3. Launch the relevant music application and then select the audio that you’d like to play.

If the app supports background playback, once audio is playing from it, you can launch a game or another app and the audio will continue to play.

How to control background music on your Xbox One

Once you have music or audio playing as background noise, you can use your Xbox One controller as a remote of sorts.

1. If you want to modify the background noise level from your music app, press the Xbox button on the center of your controller.

2. Scroll through the Guide, and locate the music app that you are currently using. You can find the integrated Spotify app at the top of the “Home” tab in the Xbox Guide, for instance.

caption Press the Xbox button to modify your music or audio settings on your console. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

Here you can perform a few actions, such as modifying the volume of the music or audio, and even launching the app in fullscreen as well.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: