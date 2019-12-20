How to play podcasts on your Google Home smart speaker in 2 different ways

caption You can pause and play podcasts directly from your Android device to your Google Home speaker. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can play podcasts on your Google Home smart speaker by simply asking your device to play the name of the podcast.

You can’t ask for a specific episode, but you can navigate podcasts by saying “next” or “previous.”

You can also cast a podcast from any podcast app on your Android device to your Google Home speaker and continue listening to the episode you were playing on your phone, on your speaker.

While podcasts have transformed long commutes and exercise workouts into bearable experiences, you don’t have to confine podcast listening to occasions where you’re trapped in a car or a gym.

If you have a Google Home smart speaker, you can listen to podcasts at home just as easily as you would music.

How to play podcasts on your Google Home speaker

To start playing a podcast, just ask your Google Home smart speaker to play it by name. For example, you could say, “Hey Google, listen to ‘How Did This Get Made,'” or “Hey Google, play ‘Protocol One: A Travelers Podcast,'” and your Google Home will start playing the latest episode of the podcast.

While this is fast and convenient, you can’t ask for a specific episode by title or number. Your Google Home will always play the latest episode.

Although you can’t select a specific episode, there are a number of commands you can use to control playback:

Say “Play the next episode” or “Play the previous episode” to change episodes to the previous or next one.

Say “Pause” or “Stop” to pause and continue listening to a podcast.

Say “Continue playing the podcast” or “Resume the podcast” to continue where you last left off.

How to cast a podcast from your phone to your Google Home

If you’re listening to a podcast on your phone, you can cast the podcast to your Google Home and continue it on your speaker.

1. On your Android phone, start Google Play Music, or whichever app you use to listen to podcasts.

You can also play podcasts on your iPhone, but it’s harder to find an app that’s compatible with your Google Home, although Pocket Casts is a popular one.

2. Tap the Cast icon at the top-right of the screen.

3. Choose the Google Home speaker that you want to play your podcast.

caption Select your speaker. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. If the podcast was already playing, it will continue playing. If it was paused, you can press play on your phone or say, “Hey Google, resume the podcast.”

caption Press the play button to continue your podcast. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Once casting, you can control playback from your phone or use your voice with the speaker.

How to control playback from the Google Home app

If you have the Google Home app installed on your phone, you can also start and stop a podcast on your Google Home speaker from your phone.

1. Start the Google Home app.

2. Tap “Media.”

3. When the media window opens, tap the “Play” or “Pause” button to toggle playback.

caption Press the play button. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

