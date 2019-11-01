How to play WebM files on your iPhone using a free third-party app

- source
- Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
- You can play WebM files on your iPhone using the free PlayerXtreme app.
- WebM files are commonly supported for web videos in places like YouTube, but your iPhone’s media player won’t be able to play WebM files directly – you’ll need a third-party app for that.
Our devices are constantly trying to funnel us to their proprietary media playing services. But in a world of myriad formats, your media player may not fill all your needs.
For playing the WebM format, an open media file type that was designed for web use, the PlayerXtreme app for an iPhone is ideal, boasting a user-friendly interface and a free version to download.
Here’s how to get started using the app so you can start playing your WebM files on an iPhone.
How to play WebM files on your iPhone
1. Open the App Store.
2. Search “PlayerXtreme.”
3. Click on “PlayerXtreme Media Player.” There is a free version with in-app purchases and a Pro version for $6.99. Download the free version.
- source
- Emma Witman/Business Insider
4. Once installed, open the PlayerXtreme app.
5. Go to “Network,” in the bottom right corner.
6. Upload your files from the options provided, including from a Mac or PC, via USB cable, or from the internet.
- source
- Emma Witman/Business Insider
7. Your uploaded WebM files will now be available to play in the app’s Library, which is accessible via the bottom left tab in the app.
- source
- Emma Witman/Business Insider
