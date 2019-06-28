How to post a job listing on Facebook, and make it visible to everyone in your area

caption You can post a job on Facebook, and broadcast the posting to everyone in your area. source Reuters

Finding a qualified applicant for a job can be difficult and time consuming work – this is where knowing how to post a job on Facebook comes in handy.

Facebook’s job posting feature can help you expand your search and find more prospective hires.

Here’s how to post a job on Facebook through your business’ Facebook page.

Finding people to hire can be daunting, especially if you’re running a small business. In fact, even with the plethora of options available for posting jobs (Indeed, LinkedIn, Simply Hired, etc.) 44% of small business owners still report difficulty finding qualified applicants, according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

That’s a significant portion of small business owners, so taking a different approach – like posting a job on Facebook – is a good idea that can help you expand your search, and increase the odds of finding a new employee.

Facebook has had a job-posting feature on its site since February of 2017. For those who are new to it, or want a quick refresher, here’s what you need to know to get your job-post live on Facebook:

How to post a job on Facebook

To get started, you’ll need to have a business page on Facebook. Assuming yours is set up, here’s how to get your job posting up on Facebook:

1. Go to your Facebook business page.

2. Above “Write a post” (located toward the top of the page) click “Job.”

3. Fill out the information in the pop-up window – this will include everything from the job title to the job description. Optional fields, like adding questions for applicants, are marked as well.

caption Fill out the job description and information, and add any questions that you’d like candidates to fill out. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Click “Publish job post” – you’ll then get a confirmation that your job has posted.

As you fill out the job posting, the preview on the right side of the screen should update.

Your job post will be active for 30 days after submitting it, after which time it will expire. But don’t panic if you make a mistake: You’ll be able to edit, renew, close or delete the post after you’ve published it.

If you want some inspiration (or to see how others are crafting their job posts), check out this page. (In addition to showing up on your page, your newly published job post will also show up there, as well as on the Facebook Marketplace.)

And remember: Your post must comply with Facebook’s page policies (for example, you can’t provide false or misleading information or inaccurately tag content), otherwise the site will take it down.

