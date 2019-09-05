How to post a job on LinkedIn, so candidates can apply for the position directly through the platform

caption It’s possible to post a job on LinkedIn to find the right person for your open role. source Pressmaster/Shutterstock

You can post a job on LinkedIn so potential candidates for the role can apply directly through the site.

However, there is a charge to post a job on LinkedIn, and you’ll have to provide a daily budget and payment information to post an open position.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to post a job on LinkedIn.

With the ability to post jobs directly on the site, LinkedIn provides a useful resource for those looking to fill a job opening.

Before you get started, however, you should be aware that job posts are not free on LinkedIn – they operate on a pay-per-click model and you’ll have to provide a daily budget and payment information in order to create your post. After that, your post will stay live on LinkedIn until your budget is exhausted or you close the opening.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to create your job post on the site:

How to post a job on LinkedIn

1. Go to linkedin.com and log into your account, if necessary.

2. Click the “Work” icon in the top-right corner of the screen and select “Post a job” – this will prompt a new tab to open.

caption Click “Post a job” on the right side of the screen. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Fill out the text box at the top of the new tab and click “Start job post” (the company section should pre-fill based on your profile information).

caption Fill out the initial job details to start your job post. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Sign into LinkedIn Talent Solutions using your regular LinkedIn login information, if necessary.

5. Select the appropriate job and company industries (you can pick up to three).

6. Add the rest of the job information, including a description, employment type and seniority level, required skills, and your preferred application submission option (via their profile or through a separate application site).

caption Fill out the rest of the information for the job posting. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

7. Click “Continue.”

8. Add your screening questions for the position and click “Continue.”

9. Select your daily budget and click “Proceed to Checkout.”

10. Add your payment details, review your order and click “Post Job.”

11. Complete the additional fields, if desired – these include things like showing your profile next to the job post, editing the required skills (which otherwise are auto-populated), selecting the closest title to make your post more discoverable, and adding compensation information.

After you’ve created your job post, you’ll receive a confirmation email, along with recommended matches and free InMail messages to reach out to matches. Your post will also be searchable within the LinkedIn job database.

