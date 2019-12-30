How to post a video on Steam using your YouTube account, and share gameplay on your profile

caption It’s easy to post a video on Steam, but you can’t do it directly. source Casimiro PT/Shutterstock

To post a video on Steam, you’ll need to upload it to a YouTube account, and then connect that YouTube account to Steam.

You can post multiple videos on Steam, and they’ll appear in the “Videos” tab on your profile.

When you post a video, you can also note what game it’s associated with, if any.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s no secret that there are a million ways to post videos online, on a slew of different platforms.

Even Steam, the world’s largest digital gaming platform, allows its users to post gameplay videos of their favorite games.

Sadly, you can’t upload videos directly onto the Steam app from your computer.

However, Steam allows users to connect their YouTube channel to their Steam account, and add uploaded YouTube videos onto Steam. You can do this on both Mac and PC.

Here’s how to post a video on Steam using YouTube.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to post a video on Steam using your YouTube account

1. Open a web browser or mobile device and head to Youtube. If you already have a channel, upload a video (if you haven’t already done so) onto your YouTube channel. Make sure the video you want to post on Steam is set to “Public.”

2. On your computer, launch the Steam app, and log into your account if needed.

3. At the top of the Steam window, click your username to be brought to your Friend Activity page.

4. On the right-hand side of the page, click the button that says “Videos.”

caption Click “Videos” to access your account’s videos menu. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

5. On the “Videos” page, click the “Link YouTube account” button and it will redirect you to a new page.

caption First-time users will need to link their YouTube account before posting videos. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

6. On the next page, click “Access your YouTube videos.” A new window will appear and ask you to log into your YouTube channel.

caption Click “Access your YouTube videos” to connect the account to your Steam page. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

7. After you log into your YouTube channel, you’ll be presented with a list of your public videos. Click the checkbox next to each video to select which ones you want to add to your Steam account. When adding videos to your profile, you’ll also have the option to mention which game is featured in the videos.

caption Click the checkbox next to each video you want to upload. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

8. Once you select the videos you want to add on Steam, click the “Add Video” button and the videos will be added to your Steam profile.

You can access your videos by heading to your Steam activity page or profile, then clicking “Videos” on the right-hand side of the screen, just like we did before.

caption On your Steam profile, find the videos uploaded to your account by clicking the “Videos” tab. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: