How to post a video on Twitter from your computer or mobile device

caption You can post a video on Twitter from a computer or mobile device in a few quick steps. source Shutterstock

Twitter makes it quick and easy to post videos within your tweets, allowing you to share all sorts of unique media with your followers.

You can upload videos to tweets on Twitter from your computer or phone, or you can use a link from a site like YouTube to directly embed videos.

Posting videos on Twitter allows you to share more content than you could through a text-based tweet with the platform’s 280 character limit.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When Twitter was first launched in 2006, the short-form social media post company limited each user’s post, or “tweet,” to 140 characters, with spaces included in that count.

In the fall of 2017, the company doubled the per-tweet character count to 280, but even these longer posts can still necessitate brevity or a message broken up over the course of a number of separate tweets.

Sharing a video on Twitter allows you to post much more content than you could in character-limited posts. You could record yourself sharing a long message and tweet the video along with a pithy post, effectively increasing the amount of content you share. Or you can upload that amazing video of your cat or your panoramic sweep of the scenery at Machu Pichu.

You can also directly embed videos from platforms like YouTube into a tweet simply by copying URLs, so sharing video via Twitter can be as easy as a copy and paste.

How to post a video to Twitter from your computer

1. Log into your account and click the “What’s happening?” bar near your profile photo to compose a new tweet.

2. At the bottom left of the popup tweet window, hit the icon that looks like a pair of mountains – it will read “Add photos or video” as your cursor hovers over it, or it will appear as the plain icon if you have the recent update of Twitter’s desktop version.

caption Click the “mountains” icon to add photos or video. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Select the video you wish to upload from your computer.

caption Add a video from your computers files. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Add any text you want to tweet with the clip, and hit “tweet.”

How to post a video to Twitter from your mobile device

1. Once logged into your Twitter account on mobile, hit the quill icon in the bottom left corner of the screen to compose a tweet.

2. On the next window, hit the mountain icon at the bottom left of the text window.

caption Click the “mountains” icon to choose a video to add. source Business Insider; Twitter

3. Record a video or select one from your phone. You may need to enable Twitter’s access to your Camera or Photos app, which you can do via the Twitter tab on the main page of your phone’s Settings app.

4. Add text, then hit “tweet.”

How to embed YouTube and other video in a tweet

1. Copy and paste the URL of the video you wish to tweet from the platform that’s hosting the video.

2. Paste the URL into a tweet – watch the character limit, as an incomplete link won’t work.

3. Add text as wanted, then tweet away.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: