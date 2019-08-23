How to post a YouTube video on Facebook in several different ways, using YouTube’s ‘Share’ feature

caption You can post YouTube videos on Facebook with just a few clicks or taps. source William Iven/Unsplash

You can easily post a YouTube video on Facebook by using YouTube’s “Share” feature.

You can use YouTube’s feature to post a video on either a desktop computer or mobile device.

YouTube makes it easy for its viewers to share videos across most social media sites, including Facebook.

Underneath every YouTube video is a “Share” icon – an icon depicting an arrow pointed right. Clicking it opens up a wealth of sharing options.

To share to Facebook on mobile, make sure you have the Facebook app, and to share on Facebook using a computer, be sure you are signed in to Facebook.

How to post a YouTube video on Facebook using a computer

1. Go to https://www.youtube.com.

2. Select the video you’d like to share.

3. Once you’ve selected a video, find the “Share” icon, directly under the video player, to the right of how many views the video has. Click on it.

caption Click on “Share,” below the video. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. Select Facebook from the sharing options in the pop-up menu. You can also alter the video’s start time by checking the box at the bottom.

caption Select Facebook from the sharing options. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. If you are already signed into Facebook on your desktop, the video will appear in the post. Select the video post destination by using the drop-down menu at the top of the screen (it will be labeled “Share to News Feed or Story” by default), or add it to your Story by checking the bubble at the bottom of the page.

6. Once you’ve selected the YouTube video’s post destination, click “Post to Facebook” at the bottom of the page.

caption To share on Facebook, make sure you’re signed in on your desktop. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Alternatively, you can also copy the video’s URL, and paste it into a Facebook status.

How to share a YouTube video to Facebook on a mobile device

1. Launch the YouTube app, or go to https://www.youtube.com in the browser on your mobile device (an iPhone seen here).

2. Search for and select the YouTube video you wish to share on Facebook.

3. Below the video, tap on “Share” – the icon depicting an arrow pointing right.

caption Tap “Share,” below the video. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. Scroll to find Facebook from the list of apps. You can only share to Facebook if you have the Facebook app on your phone. If you don’t, copy and paste the video’s URL and place it in a Facebook post manually.

caption Select Facebook from the list of apps. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. Tap “Next” in the upper right-hand corner to share the video after you’ve made a comment.

caption Hit “Next” to share. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. Tap to select the YouTube video post’s destination, whether it be on your timeline, in a group or private message, or on your Story.

7. Tap Share.

caption Select the video post’s destination, then tap “Share.” source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

