How to potty train a puppy and the supplies you need to do it, according to a professional dog trainer

source Four Paws

House-training is one of the first challenges a puppy parent must tackle.

For effective house-training, celebrate your puppy when they get it right and supervise carefully so you can easily communicate what you don’t like about accidents in the house.

A confinement space or dog crate is essential for easy house training.

Here’s how to potty train a puppy and the supplies you’ll need to do it, according to a certified professional dog trainer.

House-training is among the most important tasks puppy parents must tackle, and quick! That is, unless you want to spend months cleaning up puddles and piles. With house-training, supervision is key. If you don’t see your dog have an accident, you have no way to communicate that they made a mistake.

On the flip side, if you don’t see your puppy potty outside or on a puppy pad, you can’t celebrate and let them know they got it right. Here’s how to set your little one up for toileting success.

House-training supplies

source Rocco & Roxie

You’ll need just a handful of supplies to start your house-training on the right foot… er, paw.

How to encourage your puppy to go outside

source Zuke’s

Because their bladders are not fully developed, puppies have to potty more frequently than adult dogs. For your first forays into pottying, pick a quiet outdoor location, preferably one where another dog has recently urinated.

Take your puppy outside. If you are going into an enclosed space, they don’t need to be on leash but be sure to leash them up safely if you are taking them to a sidewalk or other unenclosed space. Allow your pup to sniff around without any pressure. Some dogs need to move around a bit before they release their bladder or bowels.

If your pup is undervaccinated, pick a single location such as a pole or fire hydrant that is not surrounded by grass or dirt. Carry your pup to the spot, put them down, and let them sniff the area. You can add a cue like “Go potty” if you wish but try not to repeat it over and over. Say the phrase right before it looks like your puppy is about to go instead of when you first walk out the door.



Just as your puppy finishes their business, throw a party! Use a happy tone of voice to celebrate and immediately give them a treat. If you wait too long after they’ve finished to celebrate and reward, your puppy will forget what they’re being rewarded for.

If you are using an enclosed yard as a potty space, be sure to also introduce your puppy to doing their business on leash in other locations so you don’t accidentally teach them that the yard is the only correct place to go. Try alternating between a leashed walk and the yard every time you take your puppy out.

Putting your puppy on a regular schedule can help them to learn to hold their urine. A good rule of thumb is to never ask your puppy to hold it for more hours than they are months old. So, a 2-month-old puppy can probably hold it for about two hours, a 3-month-old about three hours, and so on. If you have an especially tiny puppy, they’ll be able to hold it for less time.

How to encourage your puppy to go on an indoor potty

source Amazon

One of the biggest mistakes puppy parents make with indoor potties, like Wee-Wee Pads and real or artificial grass pads, is putting them in several locations around the home. Pick one location for your puppy pad or indoor potty and keep it there until your pup is house-trained. If you have a confinement space larger than a crate, the potty should go inside.

If your puppy is hesitant to go on a pad or indoor potty to start, wipe it with urine from their last accident. If you are using plastic puppy pads, you could even leave a urine-soaked paper towel on top. The same goes for poop. Watch your puppy as they go to the potty and get ready to celebrate. Just as your puppy finishes their business, throw a party! Praise with your voice and immediately offer them a treat. To make sure your puppy doesn’t struggle to potty on walks in the future, you will need to simultaneously introduce your puppy to going outside while on leash and/or in an enclosed yard. See the section above for how to encourage your puppy to go outdoors.

How to stop your puppy from having accidents

source Amazon

Celebrating your puppy for peeing or pooping in the right location is only half the battle. They also need to know where not to go. In order to teach them not to potty in the house, you must catch your puppy in the act. The more frequently they have an accident out of your sight, the more your puppy is learning that sometimes it’s okay to go in the house.

If you see your puppy begin to poop or pee, first attempt to interrupt them by clapping your hands or saying a phrase like “Uh-uh.” Never yell or you might frighten your dog and create new issues. Calmly go over to your dog and gently hold them by the collar. As soon as they’ve completed their business, immediately bring them outside or to an indoor potty (be sure to grab the leash if you are going outdoors to an unenclosed space). Don’t run or chase your puppy.

Occasionally the interruption in Step 1 will stop your puppy’s business halfway through. In that case, immediately (gently) take them by the collar and get them outside or to an indoor potty.



Set your puppy down and hang out for a couple of minutes. If they resume their business, wait until they are finished then immediately celebrate with praise and a treat. If your puppy already finished their business when they had the accident, you are still clearly showing them that this is a preferred location for them to potty.

Return inside and clean up the mess with an enzymatic cleaner like Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain and Odor Eliminator.

In order to catch future accidents, make sure that you are supervising when your puppy is not in a crate or a confined space like an X-pen or a gated area. If you cannot keep 90% of your attention on your puppy, they should be confined.

Tethering your puppy to you or to a nearby piece of furniture such as a table leg with a leash is another supervision option. When your puppy is close, you’ll be more likely to catch them in the act of an accident. If you are using a crate, your puppy will learn quickly that if they have an accident inside, they will have to lie in their waste, something dogs really dislike. To prevent the crate from becoming a scary place, be sure not to force your puppy into having an accident by locking them inside for any longer than they can hold their urine. Even if they can hold it for more than three hours, you should never crate your puppy for longer during the day.

If you find an accident that you did not see happen, there is no way to communicate to your dog that they have made a mistake without causing them to become confused or frightened. Your only option is to clean up the puddle or pile with an enzymatic cleaner and hope that you catch the next one.



6. Your puppy’s accidents won’t stop overnight. If you follow the rules laid out here, you can expect to see a gradual decrease over a period of weeks.