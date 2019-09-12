The iPhone 11 is here — here’s how to pre-order it

source Apple

After a year of rumors, renders, and speculation, Apple has finally announced its new lineup of iPhones: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The base iPhone 11 price is $699, the base iPhone 11 Pro price is $999, and the base iPhone 11 Pro Max is $1,099.

If you’ve been itching to upgrade from an older iPhone, your wait is almost over. The three phones will be available for pre-order September 13 at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT. The devices will ship, and hit store shelves, September 20.

Here’s how to pre-order the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and Pro Max, and everything else you need to know about Apple’s newest phones.

Pre-order directly from Apple

source Apple

Not every outlet has released their deals and promotions yet, but your best bet is usually to pre-order iPhones directly from Apple. That’s because it has the full purchase page up already; you can select your model, color, carrier, and payment option beforehand, so you’ll just need to hit “Continue” when it becomes available, and you’ll know the price you’re paying ahead of time. Apple sells the phones unlocked, or through AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

You can also pre-order from Apple through the Apple Store iOS app – so you don’t even need to get out of bed.

Apple is offering up to $600 of credit if you trade in an old phone. Note that only post-SE iPhones are eligible, and the credit you’ll get will vary depending on the model you have. You can only get up to $45 for an iPhone SE, for example, but could get $600 for an iPhone XS Max.

Pre-order from a carrier

source Stephen Lam/Reuters

Most carriers haven’t announced their iPhone 11 deals and promotions yet, but if you want to purchase through Verizon, AT&T, or Xfinity Mobile, you can sign up to receive more information as it comes. You can also keep an eye on this page, which we’ll be updating as deals are released.

Only Verizon has concrete offers so far: If you buy the iPhone 11 on a new phone unlimited plan, you can get up to $500 of trade-in credit and a $200 prepaid gift card. Additionally, if you buy an iPhone on one of the carrier’s installment plans, you can get $250 off a new iPad.

If you order the phone from the Verizon brand Visible, you’ll receive a $200 prepaid Mastercard. However, Visible does not yet have a pre-order landing page.

Pre-order from a retailer

source Business Insider/Lisa Eadicicco

You’ll be able to pre-order the iPhone 11 from Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Sam’s Club, but only the latter has announced its promotion.

If you’re a member of Sam’s Club, you’ll receive a $200 gift card alongside your pre-order, provided that you open a new phone line and purchase on an installment plan. (Sam’s Club does not yet list the iPhone 11 on its iPhone landing page).

What’s new with the iPhone 11?

source Business Insider/Lisa Eadicicco

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max aren’t revolutionary devices, but they’ve got some significant upgrades, particularly when it comes to the cameras. The iPhone 11 has two 12-megapixel cameras: a wide-angle shooter and an ultra-wide-angle shooter. The Pro models have a third 12-megapixel telephoto camera. With all of the new phones you’ll be able to take wider and better photos than you could with older models.

All three phones support a new “night mode” for low-light shots, 4K video, and slow-motion selfie videos (“slofies”) via their front cameras.

The phones are all powered by Apple’s newest processor, the A13 Bionic. Apple claims that this is the fastest chip ever to power a smartphone; if that’s true, you’ll see crazy-fast performance in tasks from gaming to shooting video. We’ll have to test the new phones for ourselves before delivering a verdict.

Apple also says the iPhone 11, Pro, and Pro Max will deliver longer battery life than their predecessors. That’s significant, if true: The iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max tended to last around 11 hours in battery tests.

Design-wise, the iPhone 11 lineup has a few new color options. The 11 comes in six colors, as the XR did, but the roster includes brand-new light green and purple shades. The Pro lineup has four colors (the XS and XS Max came in three), including a new “midnight green.”

iPhone 11 vs. iPhone 11 Pro vs. iPhone 11 Pro Max: Which should you buy?

source Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

You may want to think of the iPhone 11 as an incremental upgrade of the iPhone XR, where the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max can be compared to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max respectively.

The most visible difference between the phones is the triple-camera system: with the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, you can swap between a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera – so if you want high-end photography, these are the phones for you. That said, both camera setups are good, and look to be improvements over the cameras of their predecessors.

The other visible difference is size: The iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch display, while the 11 Pro is smaller at 5.8 inches and the Pro Max is bigger at 6.5 inches. (These are the exact same dimensions as their respective predecessors). If the XS Max was too big for you, don’t get the Pro Max; if the XS was too small, don’t get the 11 Pro.

Both Pro models feature Apple’s “Super Retina” OLED display with 2436 x 1125 resolution, while the iPhone 11 has an LCD display with 1792 x 828 resolution. That means all the models have the same resolution as their respective predecessors. In theory, this means you’ll see better contrast and more accurate colors on the Pro models. In reality, the XR’s screen is already one of the brightest and more colorful smart displays out there; you’re unlikely to notice a huge difference difference unless you’re holding the phones side by side.

There are a few other differences that you may or may not care about. The iPhone 11 has a few more color options, the Pro models are a bit more water-resistant (according to Apple), and the iPhone 11’s largest storage option offers 256GB while the Pro goes up to 512GB.

For a more detailed phone recommendation, stay tuned for our full reviews of each device.