How to prepare for a stent and what you should ask your doctor

You should prepare for a stent procedure by staying hydrated, talking with your doctor about medications to avoid, and making arrangements for after the surgery.

Angioplasty and stent procedures are not especially taxing, but there can be complications.

Here’s how to prepare for a stent so you can reduce your risk of complications.

Coronary angioplasty and stenting are common medical procedures used to widen a narrowed artery and restore optimal blood flow to the heart.

During an angioplasty procedure, doctors open the blocked artery with a balloon catheter and insert a stent to keep the artery open and blood flowing effectively. The stent permanently remains in your artery, and new tissue grows around it, enabling the stent to become much like the normal lining of your artery.

Stents are often placed during a heart attack, so this is not always a procedure you’ll be able to prepare for. In the case that it is – most commonly to relieve symptoms of chest pain associated with severe coronary artery disease – here’s what you should know to prepare.

What to expect during a stent procedure

During the procedure, a doctor will numb the area, but you won’t receive general anesthesia, says Sanjiv Patel, MD, and interventional cardiologist at MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center.

The procedure typically takes about 30 to 60 minutes, depending on the severity of the blockage. If you’re having the stent as a result of a heart attack, you can expect to stay in the hospital for at least two days. If not, you may be able to go home the same day, though some patients stay one night so doctors can monitor them.

How to prepare for angioplasty and stent placement

You will need to arrange for someone to drive you to the hospital, stay with you, and take you home – as you shouldn’t drive for 24 hours afterward. Here are some other important preparations as you approach the day of surgery:

A few days before surgery: Drink lots of fluids to stay hydrated, especially if you have poor kidney function. The contrast dyes used during the procedure to help doctors pinpoint the blockage can harm your kidneys, and fluids will flush those dyes out of your system. If you have kidney problems, you may also be admitted to the hospital earlier than normal to receive intravenous (IV) fluids prior to the procedure. Also, if you haven’t already, meet with your doctor to discuss any of your questions or concerns.

Drink lots of fluids to stay hydrated, especially if you have poor kidney function. The contrast dyes used during the procedure to help doctors pinpoint the blockage can harm your kidneys, and fluids will flush those dyes out of your system. If you have kidney problems, you may also be admitted to the hospital earlier than normal to receive intravenous (IV) fluids prior to the procedure. Also, if you haven’t already, meet with your doctor to discuss any of your questions or concerns. The night before surgery: It is likely you will also be required to fast six to eight hours before the procedure, Patel says.

Medications to avoid before a stent procedure

According to Patel, if you are on any kind of anticoagulant or blood thinner medications, your doctor may tell you to hold them for a day or two before the angioplasty and stenting procedure.

Some other medications you might be instructed to stop taking include ibuprofen, naproxen, and garlic supplements – these can all act as blood thinners and increase the risk of bleeding during and after stent placement.

Patients with diabetes may also be instructed to hold their diabetes medication on the day of stent placement so they don’t experience low blood sugar levels during the procedure, Patel says, and to hold metformin for a couple of days to prevent kidney injury.

Overall, you should talk with your doctor about any medications and supplements you are taking in order to reduce the risk of complications and ensure a smooth procedure.

