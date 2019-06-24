How to print directly from Google Docs, and how to check if your printer is Google Cloud-enabled

caption You can print from Google Docs in two different ways. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

If you know how, you can print any document, spreadsheet, or presentation to your computer’s printer from Google Docs.

When you select the Print option, Google Docs will save the document as a PDF, which you then need to open and print.

If you have a compatible Wi-Fi printer, you can configure the printer as a Google Cloud Printer, and then print directly to the printer from Google Docs.

Google Docs is a great choice for simple document creation tasks. Not only is it free, but it lets multiple people collaborate at once, and all files are stored in the cloud for access from anywhere.

Google Docs may not be as full-featured as Microsoft Office, but it includes all the essentials – including the ability to print. But while you can print any Google Doc file, the process is slightly convoluted. What you see may vary depending upon what browser you use and how your system is configured.

How to print a document from Google Docs

1. Using any web browser, open the document you want to print in Google Docs.

2. Click “File,” and then click “Print.” If you prefer, you can click the Print icon in the toolbar.

caption To start the printing process, click the Print icon in the toolbar or choose to print from the File menu. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Depending on your browser, the file will automatically be saved as a PDF or you will see an option to “Print from my computer” or “Save as PDF,” which saves the file as a PDF. If you are printing a spreadsheet, you’ll first see a Print settings page in which you can configure the page settings and then click “Next” to continue.

4. Open the PDF and print it.

caption Open the PDF version of the Google Doc and then print it as you normally would. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Print from Google Docs using Google Cloud Print

By default, Google Docs converts files into PDFs, which you then send to the printer. But if you have a Google Cloud Print-compatible Wi-Fi enabled printer, you can print documents directly from Google Docs with a single click.

1. Start by finding out if your printer is Google Cloud Print-compatible. In a web browser, go to the Cloud-ready printer page and see if your printer is listed.

2. If it appears on the list, scroll to the bottom of the page and click the link for you printer brand’s setup instructions.

3. Follow the instructions. You may need to enable Google Cloud printing on your printer’s settings and complete the setup in a web browser.

When setup is complete, your Google account will be connected to this printer, and it will appear as an option when you try to print documents in Google Docs.

caption If you set up your printer as a Google Cloud Printer, you can print directly to the printer from Google Docs when you choose the print option, with no need for the PDF. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

