How to print your Google Calendar for a specific range of time using a computer

You can easily print your Google Calendar and create a hard copy of your calendar for a specific range of time.

You can also customize the font size, color, and orientation of your calendar when you print.

The beauty of Google Calendar is that it can be accessed, shared, and updated from virtually anywhere. This allows for easier coordination of events with large groups of people in different locations.

However, there may be times when you want to hold a hard copy of your calendar in your hands to make notes using a pen or pencil or to hang on your wall.

Here’s how to print your Google Calendar.

How to print your Google Calendar

1. To print your Google calendar, first open the desired calendar on your PC or Mac computer.

2. Set the desired timeframe for your calendar by clicking the box next to the gear icon in the top-right corner, and selecting your preference from the dropdown menu.

caption You can change the view of your Google Calendar by clicking on the box in the top-right corner with a downward arrow inside it. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

3. Then, click the gear icon in the top-right corner to open your Settings menu. Click “Print” from the dropdown menu.

caption Click “Print.” source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Adjust the date range, font size, and other settings in the left hand menu, then click “Print.”

caption You can elect to show or hide calendar events that you’ve declined. source Steven John/Business Insider

5. Select your printer and click “Print” again in the pop-up window.

