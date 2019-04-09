21 drinks you’re probably mispronouncing when you order them

- source

- Ordering a drink can be hard without the added anxiety of correctly pronouncing your beverage of choice.
- INSIDER has identified bar orders with names that might be hard to say and provided pronunciations for each one.
- Moët & Chandon is a high-brow Champagne that’s actually pronounced “Mo-wett & Shan-dawn.”
- Hoegaarden beer is pronounced “who-gar-den.”
Shouldering your way to the front of the bar and catching the bartender’s attention can be hard, so making sure you’re prepared to order your drink of choice – and pronounce it correctly – is crucial to a night out.
Drinks like Curaçao, Rioja, St. Germain, and more are not spelled the way they sound. So, we came up with a handy guide to popular alcoholic beverages that may be difficult to pronounce and have provided pronounciations for each one.
Find out how to pronounce your bar order correctly below.
Daiquiri

The wrong way: DAH-kwih-ree
The right way: DAH-kih-ree
Sake

The wrong way: SAH-kee
The right way: SAH-kay
Mai Tai

The wrong way: May-tay
The right way: My-tie
Curaçao

The wrong way: Cure-ah-cow
The right way: Cure-ah-souw
Pinot noir

The wrong way: PEE-noh no-AIR
The right way: PEE-noh NWAHR
Caipirinha

The wrong way: Kai-pree-RIHN-yah
The right way: Kai-pee-REEN-yah
Cointreau

The wrong way: COIN-troh
The right way: KWAN-troh
Boulevardier

The wrong way: Bou-le-vard-ee-er
The right way: Bou-le-vard-ee-ay
Cachaça

The wrong way: Kah-CHA-kah
The right way: Kah-SHAH-sah
Rioja
The wrong way: Ree-OH-jah
The right way: Ree-OH-hah
Laphroaig

The wrong way: Lah-FRO-aig
The right way: Lah-FROYG
Drambuie

The wrong way: Dram-boo-EE
The right way: Dram-BOO-ee
Cynar

The wrong way: Sahy-NAR
The right way: Chee-NAHR
Lillet
The wrong way: LIL-et
The right way: Lee-LAY
Hoegaarden is a popular wheat beer produced in Belgium.

The wrong way: Hoh-gar-den
The right way: Who-gar-den
St. Germain is a liqueur made of elderflower.

The wrong way: Seynt-jer-mahn
The right way: Sahn-jer-mahn
Tsingtao

The wrong way: Sing-tow
The right way: Ching-dow
Riesling

The wrong way: Reez-ling
The right way: Reese-ling
Angostura
The wrong way: An-go-store-ah
The right way: An-guh-stoo-rah
Glenfiddich
The wrong way: Glen-fidd-itch
The right way: Glen-fidd-ikh
Moët & Chandon

The wrong way: Mo-et and Chan-dohn
The right way: Mo-wett and Shan-dawn