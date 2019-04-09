21 drinks you’re probably mispronouncing when you order them

caption Here’s how to pronounce some of the trickiest bar drinks you can order. source Getty Images/Andrew H. Walker

Ordering a drink can be hard without the added anxiety of correctly pronouncing your beverage of choice.

INSIDER has identified bar orders with names that might be hard to say and provided pronunciations for each one.

Moët & Chandon is a high-brow Champagne that’s actually pronounced “Mo-wett & Shan-dawn.”

Hoegaarden beer is pronounced “who-gar-den.”

Shouldering your way to the front of the bar and catching the bartender’s attention can be hard, so making sure you’re prepared to order your drink of choice – and pronounce it correctly – is crucial to a night out.

Drinks like Curaçao, Rioja, St. Germain, and more are not spelled the way they sound. So, we came up with a handy guide to popular alcoholic beverages that may be difficult to pronounce and have provided pronounciations for each one.

Find out how to pronounce your bar order correctly below.

Daiquiri

caption Daiquiris are sweet, Cuban drinks. source Evengy Starkhov/Shutterstock

The wrong way: DAH-kwih-ree

The right way: DAH-kih-ree

Sake

caption Sake is Japanese rice wine. source key05/iStock

The wrong way: SAH-kee

The right way: SAH-kay

Mai Tai

caption Mai Tais are made of rum, Curaçao liqueur, syrup, and lime juice. source Yuruphoto/Shutterstock

The wrong way: May-tay

The right way: My-tie

Curaçao

caption Curaçao is a citrusy liqueur featured in many cocktails. source Justyna Troc/Shutterstock

The wrong way: Cure-ah-cow

The right way: Cure-ah-souw

Pinot noir

caption Pinot noir is one of the most sophisticated and well-known wines on the market. source shanecotee/iStock

The wrong way: PEE-noh no-AIR

The right way: PEE-noh NWAHR

Caipirinha

caption Caipirinha is considered the national cocktail of Brazil. source Priscila Zambotto/Getty Images

The wrong way: Kai-pree-RIHN-yah

The right way: Kai-pee-REEN-yah

Cointreau

caption Cointreau is a French, orange-flavored triple sec liquor. source lev radin/Shutterstock

The wrong way: COIN-troh

The right way: KWAN-troh

Boulevardier

caption Boulevardier is made with whiskey, sweet vermouth, and Campari. source Maksim Fesenko/Shutterstock

The wrong way: Bou-le-vard-ee-er

The right way: Bou-le-vard-ee-ay

Cachaça

caption Cachaça is a Brazilian spirit that’s somewhat similar to rum. source Dado Photos/Shutterstock

The wrong way: Kah-CHA-kah

The right way: Kah-SHAH-sah

Rioja

The wrong way: Ree-OH-jah

The right way: Ree-OH-hah

Laphroaig

caption Laphroaig is an award-winning Scotch whisky. source Tyler W. Stipp/Shutterstock

The wrong way: Lah-FRO-aig

The right way: Lah-FROYG

Drambuie

caption Drambuie is a Scotch whisky liqueur. source DeymosHR/Shutterstock

The wrong way: Dram-boo-EE

The right way: Dram-BOO-ee

Cynar

caption Cynar is an artichoke-flavored Italian liqueur. source Shutterstock/By matej_z

The wrong way: Sahy-NAR

The right way: Chee-NAHR

Lillet

caption Lillet is a light-colored, wine-based aperitif that comes from France. source Martina Simonazzi/Shutterstock

The wrong way: LIL-et

The right way: Lee-LAY

Hoegaarden is a popular wheat beer produced in Belgium.

caption Hoegaarden is one of the most famous Belgian beers. source TY Lim/Shutterstock

The wrong way: Hoh-gar-den

The right way: Who-gar-den

St. Germain is a liqueur made of elderflower.

caption St. Germain has a bright, floral flavor. source lev radin/Shutterstock

The wrong way: Seynt-jer-mahn

The right way: Sahn-jer-mahn

Tsingtao

caption Tsingtao is a Chinese pale lager. source Atomazul/Shutterstock

The wrong way: Sing-tow

The right way: Ching-dow

Riesling

caption Riesling is an aromatic German wine. source Getty Images

The wrong way: Reez-ling

The right way: Reese-ling

Angostura

caption Angostura was first made in a town that carried the same name in Venezuela. source Daniel San Martin/Shutterstock

The wrong way: An-go-store-ah

The right way: An-guh-stoo-rah

Glenfiddich

The wrong way: Glen-fidd-itch

The right way: Glen-fidd-ikh

Moët & Chandon

caption Moët & Chandon is one of the ritziest bottles of Champagne money can buy. source Getty Images/Andrew H. Walker

The wrong way: Mo-et and Chan-dohn

The right way: Mo-wett and Shan-dawn