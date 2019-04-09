21 drinks you’re probably mispronouncing when you order them

Meredith Cash, Insider
Here's how to pronounce some of the trickiest bar drinks you can order.

Getty Images/Andrew H. Walker

Shouldering your way to the front of the bar and catching the bartender’s attention can be hard, so making sure you’re prepared to order your drink of choice – and pronounce it correctly – is crucial to a night out.

Drinks like Curaçao, Rioja, St. Germain, and more are not spelled the way they sound. So, we came up with a handy guide to popular alcoholic beverages that may be difficult to pronounce and have provided pronounciations for each one.

Find out how to pronounce your bar order correctly below.

Daiquiri

Daiquiris are sweet, Cuban drinks.
Evengy Starkhov/Shutterstock

The wrong way: DAH-kwih-ree

The right way: DAH-kih-ree

Sake

Sake is Japanese rice wine.
key05/iStock

The wrong way: SAH-kee

The right way: SAH-kay

Mai Tai

Mai Tais are made of rum, Curaçao liqueur, syrup, and lime juice.
Yuruphoto/Shutterstock

The wrong way: May-tay

The right way: My-tie

Curaçao

Curaçao is a citrusy liqueur featured in many cocktails.
Justyna Troc/Shutterstock

The wrong way: Cure-ah-cow

The right way: Cure-ah-souw

Pinot noir

Pinot noir is one of the most sophisticated and well-known wines on the market.
shanecotee/iStock

The wrong way: PEE-noh no-AIR

The right way: PEE-noh NWAHR

Caipirinha

Caipirinha is considered the national cocktail of Brazil.
Priscila Zambotto/Getty Images

The wrong way: Kai-pree-RIHN-yah

The right way: Kai-pee-REEN-yah

Cointreau

Cointreau is a French, orange-flavored triple sec liquor.
lev radin/Shutterstock

The wrong way: COIN-troh

The right way: KWAN-troh

Boulevardier

Boulevardier is made with whiskey, sweet vermouth, and Campari.
Maksim Fesenko/Shutterstock

The wrong way: Bou-le-vard-ee-er

The right way: Bou-le-vard-ee-ay

Cachaça

Cachaça is a Brazilian spirit that’s somewhat similar to rum.
Dado Photos/Shutterstock

The wrong way: Kah-CHA-kah

The right way: Kah-SHAH-sah

Rioja

The wrong way: Ree-OH-jah

The right way: Ree-OH-hah

Laphroaig

Laphroaig is an award-winning Scotch whisky.
Tyler W. Stipp/Shutterstock

The wrong way: Lah-FRO-aig

The right way: Lah-FROYG

Drambuie

Drambuie is a Scotch whisky liqueur.
DeymosHR/Shutterstock

The wrong way: Dram-boo-EE

The right way: Dram-BOO-ee

Cynar

Cynar is an artichoke-flavored Italian liqueur.
Shutterstock/By matej_z

The wrong way: Sahy-NAR

The right way: Chee-NAHR

Lillet

Lillet is a light-colored, wine-based aperitif that comes from France.
Martina Simonazzi/Shutterstock

The wrong way: LIL-et

The right way: Lee-LAY

Hoegaarden is a popular wheat beer produced in Belgium.

Hoegaarden is one of the most famous Belgian beers.
TY Lim/Shutterstock

The wrong way: Hoh-gar-den

The right way: Who-gar-den

St. Germain is a liqueur made of elderflower.

St. Germain has a bright, floral flavor.
lev radin/Shutterstock

The wrong way: Seynt-jer-mahn

The right way: Sahn-jer-mahn

Tsingtao

Tsingtao is a Chinese pale lager.
Atomazul/Shutterstock

The wrong way: Sing-tow

The right way: Ching-dow

Riesling

Riesling is an aromatic German wine.
Getty Images

The wrong way: Reez-ling

The right way: Reese-ling

Angostura

Angostura was first made in a town that carried the same name in Venezuela.
Daniel San Martin/Shutterstock

The wrong way: An-go-store-ah

The right way: An-guh-stoo-rah

Glenfiddich

The wrong way: Glen-fidd-itch

The right way: Glen-fidd-ikh

Moët & Chandon

Moët & Chandon is one of the ritziest bottles of Champagne money can buy.
Getty Images/Andrew H. Walker

The wrong way: Mo-et and Chan-dohn

The right way: Mo-wett and Shan-dawn