How to pronounce the names of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates

There are currently 14 Democratic candidates running for president in 2020 so far, and many of their names are frequently mispronounced or mangled.

Sen. Kamala Harris even once put out a campaign ad centered around how to correctly pronounce her first name.

Here’s how 2020 Democratic presidential candidates pronounce their names.

While Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Andrew Yang’s names are all relatively intuitive, others are much harder to pronounce.

When Sen. Kamala Harris was running for US Senate in 2016, she even put out a light-hearted campaign ad centered around how to correctly pronounce her first name.

Gov. John Hickenlooper said in his announcement video that being bullied growing up as “a skinny kid with Coke-bottle glasses and a funny last name” prepared him to run against President Donald Trump.

And former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, whose full name is Peter Paul Montgomery Buttigieg, is happy to go by just “Mayor Pete.”

