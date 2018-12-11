How to tackle the ‘pajama dressing’ trend while still looking polished

caption Yes, pajamas can be worn in public. source Craig Barrett/GettyImages

Pajama dressing is the latest trend to mix comfort and style.

Celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Chrissy Teigen have been spotted wearing pajamas in public.

When it comes to pajama dressing, accessorizing and a proper fit is key to nailing the look.

If staying in our pajamas all day is wrong, we don’t want to be right – especially after we’ve seen how great loungewear can look in public.

Pajama dressing, as it’s called, has been taking over Hollywood, with stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Chrissy Teigen, and more modern-day icons wearing silky sets and dresses while out and about.

Yes, the look seems comfortable, but at the same time, keeping up with A-listers and their daring trends can be intimidating. But, it turns out, anyone can pull off the trend, said Erin Walsh, a celebrity stylist who just so happens to work with Sarah Jessica Parker (as well as “GLOW’s” Alison Brie and “Westworld’s” Thandie Newton among others).

We asked her to share some tips on how to pull off this particular look and also tapped the stylish sleepwear brand Sleeper for insight as well.

First of all, the type of pajamas matter.

caption Material matters when it comes to pajama dressing. source Nicholas Hunt /GettyImages

Obviously, when we said pajama dressing, we’re not talking plaid flannels.

“Great silks are pretty timeless,” said Walsh, when asked which pieces we should be purchasing. “It’s also good to be fearless with print; a bold print always makes a fun statement. If you are riding the PJs trend, you need to be a little brave.”

Her go-to brands, she said, are Olivia von Halle, Intimissimi, Gucci, and La DoubleJ.

As for footwear, you can’t go wrong with a heel.

caption Even a low heel will do the trick. source Pascal Le Segretain /GettyImages

The best way to elevate pajamas is by pairing them with a shoe that adds height. “I like a Manolo BB pump, or a really fierce Dolce platform for more of a 70s vibe,” Walsh recommends. “SJP Collection Rampling heel in a color pop always looks chic.”

However, Kate Zubarieva and Asya Varetsa, who launched the brand Sleeper in 2014, think a more relaxed pick is acceptable, too – likely because their designs are already pretty fancy, complete with eye-catching details like feathers. According to the designers, “you can wake up in your pajamas, throw on a coat, slip in sneakers or mules, and voila – you are ready to go out for your morning cup of coffee.”

Remember to accessorize.

caption Think big when it comes to accessorizing. source Bryan Bedder /GettyImages

Don’t skimp when it comes to little extras! Walsh is a fan of completing pajama outfits with a pair of big earrings.

“Think Jennifer Fisher hoops, or dripping pearls like Ilene Joy,” she said

Know that you don’t have to wear a full set.

caption Try wearing a silk top with jeans. source Nicholas Hunt /GettyImages

Although Walsh enjoys “head to toe pajama silks,” she’s also into the idea of wearing just one pajama piece. “I love a pajama top with a cropped jean,” she told INSIDER.

Zubarieva and Varesta agreed.

“Various combinations – a pajama top with jeans, pants with a biker jacket, a slip dress with a denim jacket – will make you look stylish and comfortable. The Sleeper robe can also take on the role of a summer coat or just a wrap dress.”

Find a source of inspiration.

caption Inspiration can come from anywhere. source Phil Walter/GettyImages

Sure, celebrity ensembles are fairly easy to copy, but Walsh said she thinks of a very specific type of person when styling a pajama look.

“I always have a fun Italian lady in mind,” she admits. “Like, hosting a chic dinner party or going to the theater. She is probably having a martini, you know?”

There’s only one major rule to follow.

caption Rihanna’s belt tie gives her pajamas a more fitted look. source Koki Nagahama /GettyImages

As with all clothing, fit is the most important factor when it comes to truly nailing this trend.

“I would be conscious of proportion,” Walsh warned. “No one looks good when they are drowning in their clothes.”

Finally, pajamas can be worn pretty much everywhere.

caption Comfort and style go hand in hand with pajama dressing. source Splash Photo

Can we wear PJs to the office? On a date? To an event? Walsh promises that the trend is acceptable whenever, wherever. “As long as its fit and the accessories are on.“

Zubarieva also thinks that pajama dressing is the perfect way for people to express their individual personal style.

“I am convinced that we dress for ourselves when we are wearing outfits designed for home, those outfits truly reflect who we are,” she said. “Homewear can tell much more about our personality than clothing geared towards the public image.”