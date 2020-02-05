How to put a song on repeat on Apple Music using the desktop app

- source
- It’s easy to put a song on repeat on Apple Music on your computer with a few clicks in the desktop app.
- Apple Music allows you to play a single song or an entire playlist or album on repeat.
Sometimes, you just need to hear that jam again.
If you want your pump-up song on repeat to power you through the end of a run or workout, you can easily put a song on repeat on Apple Music on your mobile device.
But if you’re using Apple Music on a computer, the process for putting music on repeat differs slightly. Here’s how to do it on the desktop app.
How to put a song on repeat on Apple Music on a computer
1. Open the Apple Music app on your Mac or PC and start playing the song you would like to put on repeat.
2. In the playback controls at the top of the window, click the repeat icon (the two arrows forming a loop) until it features a small number 1 set into the top right corner of the loop to repeat a song.
- If the arrows are blue without the 1, a playlist or album is on repeat. Gray arrows indicate repeat function has been turned off.
